Celebrate New Year's Eve at These Denver Bars and Clubs

New Year's Eve is almost here, and it's time to plan your night.

We've already reported on some of the best New Year's Eve concerts, and if you're an EDM fan, there's a good chance you've already bought your Decadence tickets.

If you're looking to ease your way into 2020 with a night of music at the bar or club, there are plenty of options across the metro area. Some of these spots will be jam-packed parties; others might be quieter. Whether you want to dance in the New Year at the Black Box or sip on cocktails at Cherish Spirits Lounge, there's plenty to do. Below are some of your best options.

Aggie Theatre: 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins, 970-482-8300, www.aggietheatre.com. Trout Steak Revival, with Wood Belly, Tue., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Be on Key Psychedelic Ripple: 1700 Logan St., Denver, 303-861-7070, beonkeys.com. The Big Wu and Dead Phish Orchestra, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20.

The Black Box: 314 E. 13th Ave., Denver, 303-831-6207, www.blackboxdenver.co. Slug Wife New Year’s, Mon., Dec. 30, 9 p.m., $40-$75. Slug Wife New Year’s, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $40-$75.

Bluebird Theater: 3317 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-377-1666, www.bluebirdtheater.net. DeVotchKa, with the Copper Children (12/28) and Banshee Tree, Kiltro (12/31), Sat., Dec. 28, 8 p.m.; Tue., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $25.50-$29.

Buffalo Rose: 1119 Washington Ave., Golden, 720-638-5597, buffalorose.net. ’80s vs. ’90s New Year’s Eve Spectacular & Costume Party, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Cherish Spirits Lounge: 221 Detroit Street, Denver. New Year’s Eve Party, Jubilation Package includes confirmed entry on VIP list and glass of Beau Joie Brut Champagne. Celebration Package includes confirmed reserved table, bottle of Beau Joie Brut Champagne and two appetizers, Tue., Dec. 31, 6 p.m., $25-$150.

Club Q: 3430 N. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, 719-570-1429, www.clubqonline.com. New Year’s Eve @ Club Q, Tue., Dec. 31, 6 p.m., $5-$200.

Club Vinyl: 1082 Broadway, Denver, 303-506-8078, www.coclubs.com/club-vinyl. TheHundred Presents NYE: Moon Boots + J. Phlip, with Durante, DJ Holographic, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Dazzle: 1512 Curtis St., Denver, 303-839-5100, dazzledenver.com. Bar Zero All Ages Pre-NYE Gala, ft. South High School Jazz Combo, mnop, the Quintet (from Mountain Range High School), East High School Jazz Combo, Mon., Dec. 30, 6:30 p.m., $20.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Denver Tech Center: 7801 E. Orchard Rd., Greenwood Village. NYE 2020 Countdown with Midnight Star & Mary Jane Girls, Tue., Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Globe Hall: 4483 Logan St., Denver, 303-296-1003, www.globehall.com. Top Flight Empire New Year’s Eve, Hosted by Big Sex of Top Flite Empire. With Key, Divine Illusion, Chayne Clouds, Luigi OD, Jon Steele, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Herman’s Hideaway: 1578 S. Broadway, Denver, 303-777-5840, www.hermanshideaway.com. Texas Hippie Coalition, includes balloon drop and champagne toast at midnight, Tue., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $25.

Larimer Lounge: 2721 Larimer St., Denver, 303-296-1006, www.larimerlounge.com. Augustus, with Goodnight Freeman, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $15.

Lion’s Lair: 2022 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-320-9200, lionslairco.com. Punk Rock Burlesque’s New Year’s Eve Spectacular, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $5.

Lost Lake: 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, 303-296-1003, www.lost-lake.com. The Nuns of Brixton, with Log, the Gurkahs, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $18.

Lulu’s Downstairs: 107 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs. New Year’s Eve with the Reminders, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Marquis Theater: 2009 Larimer St., Denver, 303-487-0111, www.themarquistheater.com. A Roaring 1820’s NYE Ball with Rasputina, with the Midnight Marionettes , DJ Julian Black, DJ Katastrophy, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $26.50 Advance / $27 Day of Show (if available).

Mercury Cafe: 2199 California St., Denver, 303-294-9258, mercurycafe.com. Curtis Hawkins Blues Band, Tue., Dec. 31, 10 p.m., $15; Chimney Choir, with the Bypassers, Tue., Dec. 31, 10 p.m., $25-$30.

Mile High Spirits - Tasting Room: 2201 Lawrence St., Denver. New Year's Eve Party, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$40.

Millennium Harvest House: 1345 28th Street (Ballroom), Boulder. Harvest House New Year’s Eve Party, Tue., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

The Monkey Barrel: 4401 Tejon St., Denver, 720-638-3655, www.monkeybarrelbar.com. New Year’s Eve with the Men in Purple, a DJ tribute to Prince and George Michael, Tue., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

Moxy Denver Cherry Creek: 240 Josephine St., Denver, www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/denox-moxy-denver-cherry-creek. Moxy New Year’s Eve Freak Show, Includes one glass of champagne, live DJ, live performances, drink specials and signature Moxy Freak Show cocktails, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20.

Nissi’s: 2675 N. Park Dr., Lafayette, 303-665-2757, www.nissis.com. New Year’s Eve with the Corporation, 6:30 p.m. set includes three-course dinner, champagne toast, 10 p.m. set includes late night appetizer and champagne toast, Tue., Dec. 31, 6:30 & 10 p.m., $40-$80.

Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox: 1215 20th St., Denver, 303-993-8023, www.opheliasdenver.com. New Year’s Eve with Escort, with Funk Hunk, Tue., Dec. 31, 10 p.m., $43-$100.

Oriental Theater: 4335 W. 44th Ave., Denver, 720-420-0030, www.theorientaltheater.com. NYE Party with the Yawpers, Yawpers play the Big Lebowski soundtrack and a set of originals. Eldren plays songs from the soundtracks of Guardians of the Galaxy 1 and 2, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$175.

Otra Vez: 610 16th St., Denver, 303-226-1567, otravezcantina.com. Cumbia Con Flavor - NYE Pari, Tue., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre: 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, 720-865-2494, www.redrocksonline.com. New Year’s Eve Bash, featuring live music and a champagne toast, Tue., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $108-$200.

Roxy Theatre: 2549 Welton St., Denver, 720-242-9782, www.theroxydenver.com. His Royal Badness (Prince tribute), With DJ Panic, Tue., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $125.

Shakedown Bar: 304 Bridge St., Vail, 970-479-0556, www.shakedownbarvail.com. An All Star New Year’s Eve Celebration of the Rolling Stones, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $125-$2,500.

Temple Nightclub: 1136 Broadway, Denver, 303-309-2144, www.templedenver.com. The Glitch Mob New Year’s Eve 2020, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $60-$150.

The Doubletree Hotel Colorado Springs: 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Colorado Springs. Noche de Gala Latin New Year’s Eve Dance Party, Tue., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $55-$60.

The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern: 1675 Colorado 66, Estes Park. Chain Station New Year’s Eve Ball, Tue., Dec. 31, 10 p.m.

Tilt Pinball: 640 Main St., Louisville. Silent Disco: Glowsticks and Glamour, Tue., Dec. 31, 7 p.m.

ViewHouse Centennial: 7101 S. Clinton St., Centennial, 303-790-8440, www.viewhouse.com. Totally ’80s NYE, ft. That Eighties Band. Dinner buffet and open bar packages available, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $25-$70.

ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop: 2015 Market St, Denver. NYE Pure Imagination Party 2020, includes buffet and dessert bar that would make even Wonka jealous, three dance floors, three DJs, a midnight toast with fizzy lifting drink and more, Tue., Dec. 31, 7 p.m., $25-$70.

Warren Station at Keystone: 164 Ida Belle Dr., Keystone. New Year’s Eve Celebration with Time Travel Dance Party & Hobo Village, Tue., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.

The Wild Game Entertainment Experience: 1204 Bergen Parkway, Evergreen, 720-630-8888, thewildgameevergreen.com. ROCKin 2020 New Year’s Eve Party, with Arena Rock All-Stars, Tue., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.

Zephyr Lounge: 11940 E. Colfax Ave., Aurora, 303-364-8981, www.zephyrloungecolorado.com. New Year’s Eve Party, with Shirel & New Image, Tue., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

