And the Decadence Schedule Is...

With days to go before Decadence, Denver's biggest New Year's EDM celebration, party kids trying to plan their segue from 2019 to 2020 have been wondering when Global Dance would be announcing its schedule.

Today, December 26, the promoters finally released the lists of who's playing where and when. From the looks of it, the decadent Decadence attendees are going to do a whole lot of bouncing back and forth between stages.

The annual festival, which runs December 30 and 31 at the Colorado Convention Center, showcases a who's who of electronic acts, from Tiësto and Bassnectar to Louis the Child and Rezz. There are also smaller acts playing the Sound Off Grid and the Silent Disco Stage, but no doubt the biggest parties will be going down in the Cybernetic and Evolutionary arenas.

Here are the main-stage schedules:

December 30

Cybernetic Arena

6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Mersiv

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Clozee

8:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Whethan

9:35 to 10:35 p.m.: Jai Wolf

10:55 p.m. to 12:25 a.m.: Bassnectar

12:45 to 2 a.m.: Gigantic NGHTMRE

2 to 3 a.m.: Ganja White Night

Evolutionary Arena

6:30 to 7 p.m.: EKG

6 to 8 p.m.: Softest Hard

8 to 9 p.m.: Cash Cash

9:10 to 10:45 p.m.: Tiësto

10:45 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Feed Me

12 to 1 a.m.: Boys Noize

1 to 2 a.m.: Oliver Heldens

2 to 3 a.m.: Tchami & Malaa

December 31

Cybernetic Arena

6:30 to 7:10 p.m.: Trajikk

7:10 to 8:10 p.m.: Covex

8:10 to 9:10 p.m.: Graves

9:10 to 10:10 p.m.: Diesel

10:10 to 11:10 p.m.: Slander

11:35 p.m. to 12:50 a.m.: Louis the Child

1 to 2 a.m.: San Holo

2 to 3 a.m.: Zeds Dead

Evolutionary Arena

6:30 to 7:30 p.m." Ecotek

7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Fisher

8:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Arty

9:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Steve Aoki

10:30 to 11:30 p..m.: Gareth Emery

11:30 to 12:30 a.m." Rezz

12:45 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Don Diablo

2 to 3 a.m.: Cosmic Gate

Still looking for tickets? Tickets run from $89 to $259 and are available at AXS. For more information, go to the Decadence website.