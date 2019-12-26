 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Decadence returns to the Colorado Convention Center.
Decadence returns to the Colorado Convention Center.
Miles Chrisinger

And the Decadence Schedule Is...

Kyle Harris | December 26, 2019 | 4:17pm
AA

With days to go before Decadence, Denver's biggest New Year's EDM celebration, party kids trying to plan their segue from 2019 to 2020 have been wondering when Global Dance would be announcing its schedule.

Today, December 26, the promoters finally released the lists of who's playing where and when. From the looks of it, the decadent Decadence attendees are going to do a whole lot of bouncing back and forth between stages.

The annual festival, which runs December 30 and 31 at the Colorado Convention Center, showcases a who's who of electronic acts, from Tiësto and Bassnectar to Louis the Child and Rezz. There are also smaller acts playing the Sound Off Grid and the Silent Disco Stage, but no doubt the biggest parties will be going down in the Cybernetic and Evolutionary arenas.

Related Stories

Here are the main-stage schedules:

December 30

Cybernetic Arena
6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Mersiv
7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Clozee
8:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Whethan
9:35 to 10:35 p.m.: Jai Wolf
10:55 p.m. to 12:25 a.m.: Bassnectar
12:45 to 2 a.m.: Gigantic NGHTMRE
2 to 3 a.m.: Ganja White Night

Evolutionary Arena
6:30 to 7 p.m.: EKG
6 to 8 p.m.: Softest Hard
8 to 9 p.m.: Cash Cash
9:10 to 10:45 p.m.: Tiësto
10:45 p.m. to 12 a.m.: Feed Me
12 to 1 a.m.: Boys Noize
1 to 2 a.m.: Oliver Heldens
2 to 3 a.m.: Tchami & Malaa

December 31

Cybernetic Arena
6:30 to 7:10 p.m.: Trajikk
7:10 to 8:10 p.m.: Covex
8:10 to 9:10 p.m.: Graves
9:10 to 10:10 p.m.: Diesel
10:10 to 11:10 p.m.: Slander
11:35 p.m. to 12:50 a.m.: Louis the Child
1 to 2 a.m.: San Holo
2 to 3 a.m.: Zeds Dead

Evolutionary Arena
6:30 to 7:30 p.m." Ecotek
7:30 to 8:30 p.m.: Fisher
8:30 to 9:30 p.m.: Arty
9:30 to 10:30 p.m.: Steve Aoki
10:30 to 11:30 p..m.: Gareth Emery
11:30 to 12:30 a.m." Rezz
12:45 p.m. to 2 a.m.: Don Diablo
2 to 3 a.m.: Cosmic Gate

Still looking for tickets? Tickets run from $89 to $259 and are available at AXS. For more information, go to the Decadence website

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >