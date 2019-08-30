The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

While we've already compiled a list of some of the biggest Labor Day weekend concerts and festivals, there are also a number of other shows this weekend, like Dessa at Levitt Pavilion, SQUNTO at Summit, the Velveteers at the Bluebird Theater and Molly Burch at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, AUGUST 30
Phish (also August 31 and September 1)
$70-$90, 7:30 p.m., Dick's Sporting Goods Park
GRiZ (also August 31)
$55.50-$99.50, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Dessa
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
SQUNTO
$20-$25, 8 p.m., Summit
Mephiskapheles
$5-$100, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Generationals
$16-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Darrell Scott and his Bluegrass Band
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Molly Tuttle
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
SATURDAY, AUGUST 31
A Taste of Colorado (Also September 1 and 2)
Free/VIP $119, 11 a.m., Civic Center Park
KOOL KONCERT 2019
$10.50-$350, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Authority Zero
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion
Reptiles and Samurai (Oingo Boingo tribute)
$15, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Velveteers
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
To Be Astronauts
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Flux Pavilion
$25.75-$99, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom
The Fixx
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Motoko
$12-$50, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Molly Burch
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Globe Hall
