The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

While we've already compiled a list of some of the biggest Labor Day weekend concerts and festivals, there are also a number of other shows this weekend, like Dessa at Levitt Pavilion, SQUNTO at Summit, the Velveteers at the Bluebird Theater and Molly Burch at Globe Hall. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

Phish (also August 31 and September 1)

$70-$90, 7:30 p.m., Dick's Sporting Goods Park

GRiZ (also August 31)

$55.50-$99.50, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Dessa

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

SQUNTO

$20-$25, 8 p.m., Summit

Mephiskapheles

$5-$100, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Generationals

$16-$18, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Darrell Scott and his Bluegrass Band

$30-$35, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Molly Tuttle

$18-$20, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

A Taste of Colorado (Also September 1 and 2)

Free/VIP $119, 11 a.m., Civic Center Park



KOOL KONCERT 2019

$10.50-$350, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Authority Zero

Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion

Reptiles and Samurai (Oingo Boingo tribute)

$15, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Velveteers

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

To Be Astronauts

$12-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

Flux Pavilion

$25.75-$99, 9 p.m., Mission Ballroom

The Fixx

$25-$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Motoko

$12-$50, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Molly Burch

$12-$14, 9 p.m., Globe Hall

