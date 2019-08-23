The Biggest Labor Day Weekend Concerts in Colorado

Labor Day's a little more than a week away, and while there are some great shows that weekend closer to the city, like Phish, GRiZ and A Taste of Colorado, there are also some of out-of-town festivals worth the drive, like JAS Aspen Snowmass, Seven Peaks Music Festival, Copper Country and Polofest. Here's our roundup of some of the bigger concerts and festivals happening in Colorado over Labor Day weekend:

Phish

August 30 to September 1

Dick's Sporting Goods Park

Phish kicks off its ninth annual three-night Labor Day weekend run at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on August 30. Unfortunately, camping for the shows has been shut down thanks to fleas on plague-infested prairie dogs.

GRiZ

August 30 to 31

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

DJ and producer GRiZ plays two nights at Red Rocks, with Friday night dubbed the ’10-’17 Set,

with Boogie T and Muzzy Bearr opening, and Saturday called the Ride Waves Set, with Louis Futon and option4 opening. If the Red Rocks shows aren't enough, there are late-night parties at the Gothic Theatre both nights, with GRiZ doing a DJ set on Saturday.

JAS Aspen Snowmass - Labor Day Experience

August 30 to September 1

Snowmass Town Park

There are some heavy hitters on this year's lineup, including Weezer, John Mayer, Portugal.The Man, Luke Combs, H.E.R. and ZZ Ward, making the hundred-plus-mile drive from Denver to Snowmass worthwhile.

Seven Peaks Music Festival

August 30 to September 1

The Meadows, Buena Vista

Live Nation brings Seven Peaks back to Buena Vista for its second year over Labor Day weekend. The festival is heavy on country music, with headliners like Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Travis Tritt, who perform on two stages over three days. While the festival, which also includes bluegrass and Americana acts, is heavy on the music, there are also ATV tours, inflatable kayaking, whitewater rafting and more available.

Copper Country

August 30 to September 1

Copper Mountain

Lucinda Williams, North Mississippi Allstars, the Earls of Leiceser, Donavon Frankenreiter, Ruston Kelly, Molly Tuttle and more will be at this weekend-long festival in Copper Mountain.

Golden Haze Fest

August 30 to 31

Buffalo Rose

This two-day sludge, doom and stoner metal fest in downtown Golden includes acts like Whores, Black Cobra, Yawning Man, Irata, Abrams, Muscle Beach, Valiomierda, Messiahvore, Fathers and more.

KOOL Koncert 2019

August 31

Pepsi Center

Heart headlines this year's KOOL Koncert, with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Elle King also on the bill.

A Taste of Colorado

August 31 to September 2

Civic Center Park

The annual food, arts and music festival includes performances by KC and the Sunshine Band, Kool & the Gang, Grand Funk Railroad on Saturday; Dwight Yoakam, LoCash and Cassadee Pope on Sunday; and Scott Stapp, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Taylor Dayne and the Freddy Jones Band on Monday.

Polofest

August 31

Denver Polo Club, Sedalia

Norwegian DJ and producer Kygo headlines this festival, with Sofi Tukker, Chelsea Cutler and Zach Heckendorf also on the bill. Between sets, enjoy polo.

