The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Disco Biscuits take over Red Rocks Amphitheatre for a three-night run this weekend, while Levitt Pavilion Denver hosts Dustbowl Revival tonight, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers tomorrow and Mike Love on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes Gasoline Lollipops at the Oriental Theater, Joseph Lamar at the Campbell Chapel AME Church parking lot, and Los Mocochetes headlining the Merc Masquerade at the Mercury Cafe. Here's what's happening in and around town this weekend:
The Disco Biscuits
Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30, 7:30 p.m.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison
$55-$75
Philadelphia jamtronica pioneers the Disco Biscuits, who have played Red Rocks many times, return to the venue for a three-night run.
Dustbowl Revival
Friday, May 28, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free
Los Angeles American roots act Dustbowl Revival headlines, while Boulder singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson opens.
Gasoline Lollipops
Friday, May 28, 7:30 & 9:30 p.m.
Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue
$20-$35
Gasoline Lollipops frontman Clay Rose livestreamed a bunch of shows over the past year. But if you missed the Gas Pops' live sets, here are two chances to see the Boulder alt-country band in person.
South of France
Friday, May 28, 6:30 p.m.
Lost City, 3459 Ringsby Court
$25-$200
Multi-instrumentalist indie rocker Jeff Cormack released the hook-laden album Remember That Cool Thing We Did last February as South of France, a project he started nearly a decade ago.
BTTRFLY Quintet
Saturday, May 29, 8 p.m.
Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton Street
$25
BTTRFLY Quintet features Lettuce drummer Adam Deitch and trumpeter Eric “Benny” Bloom, Big Gigantic's Dominic Lalli, Break Science's Borahm Lee and Hunter Roberts.
DJ KTone and Friends ’90s/2000s Memorial Day Weekend Throwback Party
Saturday, May 29 and Sunday, May 30, 8 p.m.
Herman's Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway
$30-$50
Murphy Lee of hip-hop group St. Lunatics headlines on Saturday, while hip-hop artist Zeus Rebel Waters is also on the bill. Sunday's lineup includes DJ Ktone, KDJ Above, DJ Squizzy Taylor, DJ Nubran, DJ Staxx and more.
Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers
Saturday, May 29, 7 p.m.
Levitt Pavilion Denver, 1380 West Florida Avenue
Free
Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, the self-described "adult semi-spiritual quasi-secular inspirational post-Motown folk-rock band from Michigan," headlines, while local rock and funk band Graham Good & the Painters opens.
Joseph Lamar and Kaitlyn Williams
Saturday, May 29, 6:30 p.m.
Campbell Chapel AME Church parking lot, 1500 East 22nd Avenue
Donations accepted
Denver singer, songwriter and producer Joseph Lamar, who released the genre-bending album SIN. [act I] last November, headlines, while local singer-songwriter Kaitlyn Williams opens.
Merc Masquerade
Saturday, May 29, 6:30 p.m.
Mercury Cafe, 2199 California Street
$15
A musical mask party with performances by Los Mocochetes, the Copper Children, Smiley Gatmouth, Gloria Gray and special surprise guests.
Hallie Spoor
Sunday, May 30, 2 p.m.
Lost Lake
$12-$48
Singer-songwriter Hallie Spoor and Jobi Riccio share a bill with Connor Terrones, who fuses pop, jazz, rock, hip-hop and soul.
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Update: The Joseph Lamar show has been moved from Lost City to the Campbell Chapel AME Church parking lot.
