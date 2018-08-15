Taylor Swift Talks to Tampa Fans About Sexual Assault and Her Denver Trial

When Taylor Swift played Denver in May, fans were surprised that she didn't talk about her victory in a 2017 lawsuit against DJ David Mueller, who groped her at a meet-and-greet at the Pepsi Center in 2013. Last night, August 14, a year after a jury sided with Swift, the pop star spoke to a crowd in Tampa, Florida, about the case.

Playing piano, she offered a seemingly unscripted emotional account of the trial. "This exact day, a year ago, I was not playing a sold-out stadium in Tampa," she told the audience. "I was in a courtroom in Denver, Colorado, and honestly, I was there for a sexual-assault case, and this day a year ago was the day that the jury decided in my favor and said that they believed me."

Instead of focusing on her trial, she used her speech to talk about other people who have come forward with their own sexual-assault cases and those who are considering doing so.