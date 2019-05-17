The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Five Points Jazz Festival is on Saturday.

It's a big weekend for festivals, with the Spread the Word Music Festival starting today and running through the weekend, while the Five Points Jazz Festival, Global Dub Festival and Fem Fest are all on Saturday. Also on tap this weekend are Tech N9ne playing two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium, Pentatonix at the Pepsi Center and Calpurnia at the Gothic Theatre. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, MAY 17



Tech N9ne (also May 18)

$37, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Hunter Hayes

$37.50-$40, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Calpurnia

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Spread the Word Music Festival

$20-$25, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Nitzer Ebb

$28-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Slothrust

$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Freddy Jones Band

$20-$250, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Sylar

$15-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Allman Brown

$13-$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Global Dub Festival

$39.95-$99, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Spread the Word Music Festival

$19.99-$24.99, 12:30 p.m., Denver Coliseum

Five Points Jazz Festival

free, 11 a.m., Five Points Neighborhood

Fem Fest

$2-$8, 10 a.m., MCA Denver

Electric Feels

$10-$15, 9 p.m., Summit

Proud Souls Backyard BBQ

$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Kevin Morby

$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Porter Neville Quartet

$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

One Epic Night

$100, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Kirin J Callinan

$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Pentatonix

$29.50-$149.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Spread the Word Music Festival

$20-$30, 12:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

OM

$20.75-$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Wild Reeds

$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.