The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

It's a big weekend for festivals, with the Spread the Word Music Festival starting today and running through the weekend, while the Five Points Jazz Festival, Global Dub Festival and Fem Fest are all on Saturday. Also on tap this weekend are Tech N9ne playing two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium, Pentatonix at the Pepsi Center and Calpurnia at the Gothic Theatre. Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:
FRIDAY, MAY 17
Tech N9ne (also May 18)
$37, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Hunter Hayes
$37.50-$40, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Calpurnia
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Spread the Word Music Festival
$20-$25, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Nitzer Ebb
$28-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Slothrust
$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Freddy Jones Band
$20-$250, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
Sylar
$15-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Allman Brown
$13-$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Global Dub Festival
$39.95-$99, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Spread the Word Music Festival
$19.99-$24.99, 12:30 p.m., Denver Coliseum
Five Points Jazz Festival
free, 11 a.m., Five Points Neighborhood
Fem Fest
$2-$8, 10 a.m., MCA Denver
Electric Feels
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Summit
Proud Souls Backyard BBQ
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Kevin Morby
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Porter Neville Quartet
$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
One Epic Night
$100, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
Kirin J Callinan
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, MAY 19
Pentatonix
$29.50-$149.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center
Spread the Word Music Festival
$20-$30, 12:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
OM
$20.75-$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Wild Reeds
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
