 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
4
Five Points Jazz Festival is on Saturday.EXPAND
Five Points Jazz Festival is on Saturday.
Kenneth Hamblin III

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | May 17, 2019 | 5:55am
AA

It's a big weekend for festivals, with the Spread the Word Music Festival starting today and running through the weekend, while the Five Points Jazz Festival, Global Dub Festival and Fem Fest are all on Saturday. Also on tap this weekend are Tech N9ne playing two nights at the Fillmore Auditorium, Pentatonix at the Pepsi Center and Calpurnia at the Gothic Theatre.  Here's our full list of this weekend's picks:

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Tech N9ne (also May 18)
$37, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Related Stories

Hunter Hayes
$37.50-$40, 7:30 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Calpurnia
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Spread the Word Music Festival
$20-$25, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Nitzer Ebb
$28-$200, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Slothrust
$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Freddy Jones Band
$20-$250, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

Sylar
$15-$18, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Allman Brown
$13-$17, 9 p.m., Lost Lake

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Global Dub Festival
$39.95-$99, 4 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Spread the Word Music Festival
$19.99-$24.99, 12:30 p.m., Denver Coliseum

Five Points Jazz Festival
free, 11 a.m., Five Points Neighborhood

Fem Fest
$2-$8, 10 a.m., MCA Denver

Electric Feels
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Summit

Proud Souls Backyard BBQ
$20-$25, 7:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Kevin Morby
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Porter Neville Quartet
$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

One Epic Night
$100, 6 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Kirin J Callinan
$15-$18, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Pentatonix
$29.50-$149.50, 7 p.m., Pepsi Center

Spread the Word Music Festival
$20-$30, 12:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

OM
$20.75-$22, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Wild Reeds
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online. Have an event you want us to include on this list? Send the details to editorial@westword.com.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >