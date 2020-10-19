 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
| Concerts |

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | October 19, 2020 | 5:55am
Wildermiss plays Globe Hall this weekend.EXPAND
Wildermiss plays Globe Hall this weekend.
Nikki Rae
AA

Local indie-rock act Wildermiss kicks off its three-night Writing Residency at Globe Hall, where the band is trying out new songs as well as delving into older material. This week's lineup also includes a few live-stream concerts sponsored by Swallow Hill Music, jazz pianist Dawn Clement continuing her month-long residency playing the music of Thelonious Monk at Nocturne, and singer-songwriter Benjamin Brown at the Broadway Roxy.  Here's our list of the best concerts of the week:

The Reverend Shawn Amos
Monday, October 19, 6 p.m.
Free
Online
Swallow Hill Live and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present a live-stream concert by the blues singer and harmonica player Reverend Shawn Amos.

Jan Bell
Wednesday, October 21, 6 p.m.
Free
Online
Swallow Hill Live and 105.5 the Colorado Sound present a live-stream concert by British-born singer-songwriter Jan Bell.

Benjamin Brown
Wednesday, October 21, 7 p.m.
Broadway Roxy
Free
Singer-songwriter Benjamin Brown plays a set inspired by blues artists from the early part from the twentieth century.

The Dawn Clement Trio Plays Monk
Thursdays in October, 6:30 & 8:30 p.m.
Nocturne, 1330 27th Street
$15-$59
Jazz pianist Dawn Clement continues her month-long Nocturne residency, playing the music of Thelonious Monk with a different guest musician each week; this week, it's saxophonist John Gunther. The venue is limited to fifty socially distanced floor seats per show, and reservations are required.

Squeaky Feat
Thursday, October 22, 7:30 & 10 p.m.
Larimer Lounge, 2721 Larimer Street
$40-$120
Denver progressive psychedelic rock band Squeaky Feat, which formed last year, plays angular compositions and relentless grooves.

Wildermiss
Thursday, October 22 through Saturday, October 24, 7 & 9:30 p.m.
Globe Hall, 4483 Logan Street
$60-$180
As part of its "Writing Residency," local indie-rock band Wildermiss plays three nights (two sets per night) at Globe Hall, where the band is trying out new material in front of fans as well as full sets of old favorites.

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

