Winter on the Rocks 2020 Lineup Announced

A scene from the 2019 Winter on the Rocks.

Music lovers outside Denver might find it hard to believe that we here in the Mile High City enjoy Red Rocks during the summer just as much as we do in the winter. We don't mind a little cold, but the venue also hosts some of its best shows in the winter, and Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks, held on January 31, 2020, is no exception.

The EDM show's 2020 lineup, announced today, November 12, includes headliner Zhu, with support from They., Snbrn, Channel Tres and DJ Cassidy.

The annual show, now in its ninth year, is held in conjunction with the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, a gigantic weekend conference for all things snow sports held January 29 through January 31, 2020.

Tickets for Winter on the Rocks go on sale Friday, November 15, at redrocksonline.com.

