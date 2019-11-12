 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
A scene from the 2019 Winter on the Rocks.EXPAND
A scene from the 2019 Winter on the Rocks.
Michael Emery Hecker

Winter on the Rocks 2020 Lineup Announced

Ana Campbell | November 12, 2019 | 4:26pm
AA

Music lovers outside Denver might find it hard to believe that we here in the Mile High City enjoy Red Rocks during the summer just as much as we do in the winter. We don't mind a little cold, but the venue also hosts some of its best shows in the winter, and Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks, held on January 31, 2020, is no exception.

The EDM show's 2020 lineup, announced today, November 12, includes headliner Zhu, with support from They., Snbrn, Channel Tres and DJ Cassidy.

The annual show, now in its ninth year, is held in conjunction with the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show, a gigantic weekend conference for all things snow sports held January 29 through January 31, 2020.

Tickets for Winter on the Rocks go on sale Friday, November 15, at redrocksonline.com.

For more Red Rocks concert announcements, read Every Artist Playing Red Rocks in 2020...So Far.

 
Ana Campbell has been Westword's managing editor since 2016. She has worked at magazines and newspapers around the country, picking up a few awards along the way for her writing and editing. She grew up in south Texas.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >