John Clune Blasts GOP "Game-Playing" Against Colorado Kavanaugh Accuser

The White House may be open to testimony by Boulder's Deborah Ramirez, who says that U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh "thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent" 35 years ago at a drunken college party, even though President Donald Trump has characterized her as a forgetful drunk who "has nothing." But according to John Clune, Ramirez's attorney, who's been on a major media blitz over the past twelve hours or so, it doesn't appear that Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the panel holding hearings about Kavanaugh, feel the same way.

Last night, Clune chatted with CNN's Anderson Cooper and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, and this morning, he took part in a conversation on National Public Radio. And his message was the same during each stop: The GOP senators on the committee have made ridiculous demands that put his client in an untenable situation and refuse to talk about how to make the situation work for all parties.

To Cooper, Clune said that he spent much of yesterday communicating with the committee, "but the difficulty is, every time we try to set up a phone call, the majority party either changes the rules of the phone call or they want additional information as a condition of even having a phone call with us."