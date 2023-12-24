 Denver Bars and Restaurants Open Christmas Day With No Reservations Needed | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Social Sightings

Escape the House on Christmas Day at These Bars and Restaurants

No reservations needed.
December 24, 2023
Historians Ale House is one place you can visit for drinks on December 25.
Historians Ale House is one place you can visit for drinks on December 25. Molly Martin
Share this:
Many people spend Christmas Day holed up at home with family. But others just want to get out of the house.

Perhaps you forgot to stock up on beer, wine and spirits (we warned you that Christmas is the only day of the year booze sales are not allowed in Colorado), or maybe you missed the chance to make a reservation for a holiday meal but still don't feeling like cooking.

Whatever your reason for wanting to escape, here are some of the places you can eat, drink and be merry — or not, no judgment — on December 25:
click to enlarge outside of restaurant at night
Yum Yum Spice is closing after Christmas Day.
Mark Antonation
Restaurants

Check out our Christmas dining guide for restaurants offering special menus on December 25 — most recommended reservations, but if you call today, you might just get lucky.

All Little India locations are open on Christmas Day.

Pete's Kitchen on Colfax will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

If you just need a little coffee and pastry fix, Blue Sparrow Coffee's location at 1615 Platte Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adam You, who spends much of his time supporting the local AAPI-owned restaurant community, shared the following list of Asian restaurants that will be serving on Christmas Day in the Crazy Hungry Asians Facebook group. For Yum Yum Spice on South University Avenue, December 25 will also be its last day open.
  • Aki Asian Hot Pot
  • Bistro King
  • Bronze Empire Hot Pot
  • Bryan's Dumpling House
  • China Cafe
  • China Taipei
  • CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice
  • Go Fish
  • Golden Shanghai
  • Happy Cafe
  • Happy Dumpling
  • Hiro Buffet
  • Hong Kong BBQ
  • LaTea
  • Meet & Eat Bistro
  • NBX Asian Cuisine
  • Now Pho
  • Old Town Hot Pot
  • Shanghai Kitchen
  • Star Kitchen
  • Sunflower Asian Cafe
  • Super Star Asian Cuisine
  • Sushi Katsu
  • Szechuan Tasty House
  • Tasty Pot
  • Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles
  • Tiger Sugar
  • Tsaocaa
  • U&I BBQ Karaoke Room Bar
  • Uncle Henry BBQ
  • Yomie's Rice x Yogurt
  • Yum Yum Spice
click to enlarge interior of a bar
Pretty Neat opened in November.
Xanthus Be Dell
Bars

Any dive bar is usually a safe bet on holidays, as regulars typically like to gather and celebrate/commiserate together.

Check our list of favorite true dives in the city. Other watering holes that we have confirmed will be open:

Alpine Dog Brewery, at 1308 East 17th Avenue, is throwing its annual Christmas Day Party from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. complete with a new beer release: Bourbon Barrel Aged Cocoa Puffs Imperial Stout.

Ay Papi, at 248 Detroit Street in Cherry Creek, will be serving from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Historians Ale House, RiNo Beer Garden and Locales Taco & Tequila will all open at 4 p.m. "until business dictates," says co-owner Megan Tutin. All three will also have handheld burritos available.

New South Broadway cocktail bar Pretty Neat will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight and will be giving away free Chinese food appetizers.

Pete's Satire Lounge is open from 5 p.m. to midnight, so you can head there after filling up at Pete's Kitchen next door.

TrashHawk on South Broadway will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight, offering "trash bush prizes" and BOGO drinks for those in the industry.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending

After Meal 308, Has Andrew Novick Finally Gotten His Fill of Casa Bonita?

Food & Drink News

After Meal 308, Has Andrew Novick Finally Gotten His Fill of Casa Bonita?

By Patricia Calhoun
Reminder: Liquor Stores in Colorado Are Closed on Christmas Day, but There's a Loophole

Booze

Reminder: Liquor Stores in Colorado Are Closed on Christmas Day, but There's a Loophole

By Molly Martin
Six Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week, While Two Ice Cream Shops and a Brewery Said Goodbye

Openings & Closings

Six Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week, While Two Ice Cream Shops and a Brewery Said Goodbye

By Molly Martin
The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2023

Lists

The Ten Best New Restaurants of 2023

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation