Escape the House on Christmas Day at These Bars and Restaurants

Perhaps you forgot to stock up on beer, wine and spirits (we warned you that Christmas is the only day of the year booze sales are not allowed in Colorado), or maybe you missed the chance to make a reservation for a holiday meal but still don't feeling like cooking.
Whatever your reason for wanting to escape, here are some of the places you can eat, drink and be merry — or not, no judgment — on December 25:
Check out our Christmas dining guide for restaurants offering special menus on December 25 — most recommended reservations, but if you call today, you might just get lucky.
All Little India locations are open on Christmas Day.
Pete's Kitchen on Colfax will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
If you just need a little coffee and pastry fix, Blue Sparrow Coffee's location at 1615 Platte Street will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Adam You, who spends much of his time supporting the local AAPI-owned restaurant community, shared the following list of Asian restaurants that will be serving on Christmas Day in the Crazy Hungry Asians Facebook group. For Yum Yum Spice on South University Avenue, December 25 will also be its last day open.
- Aki Asian Hot Pot
- Bistro King
- Bronze Empire Hot Pot
- Bryan's Dumpling House
- China Cafe
- China Taipei
- CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice
- Go Fish
- Golden Shanghai
- Happy Cafe
- Happy Dumpling
- Hiro Buffet
- Hong Kong BBQ
- LaTea
- Meet & Eat Bistro
- NBX Asian Cuisine
- Now Pho
- Old Town Hot Pot
- Shanghai Kitchen
- Star Kitchen
- Sunflower Asian Cafe
- Super Star Asian Cuisine
- Sushi Katsu
- Szechuan Tasty House
- Tasty Pot
- Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles
- Tiger Sugar
- Tsaocaa
- U&I BBQ Karaoke Room Bar
- Uncle Henry BBQ
- Yomie's Rice x Yogurt
- Yum Yum Spice
Any dive bar is usually a safe bet on holidays, as regulars typically like to gather and celebrate/commiserate together.
Check our list of favorite true dives in the city. Other watering holes that we have confirmed will be open:
Alpine Dog Brewery, at 1308 East 17th Avenue, is throwing its annual Christmas Day Party from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. complete with a new beer release: Bourbon Barrel Aged Cocoa Puffs Imperial Stout.
Ay Papi, at 248 Detroit Street in Cherry Creek, will be serving from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Historians Ale House, RiNo Beer Garden and Locales Taco & Tequila will all open at 4 p.m. "until business dictates," says co-owner Megan Tutin. All three will also have handheld burritos available.
New South Broadway cocktail bar Pretty Neat will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight and will be giving away free Chinese food appetizers.
Pete's Satire Lounge is open from 5 p.m. to midnight, so you can head there after filling up at Pete's Kitchen next door.
TrashHawk on South Broadway will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight, offering "trash bush prizes" and BOGO drinks for those in the industry.