Ten Must-Have Vegan Dishes — As Selected by Plant-Based Business Owners

When it comes down to it, nobody knows Denver's plant-based dining scene like the folks making the food and living the vegan lifestyle every day in the metro area. Along with innovative and delicious vegan cuisine being served by a growing number of restaurants and mobile vendors, there's also a groundswell of camaraderie and support the purveyors share. We talked to vegan chefs and business owners to find out their favorites; here are ten great dishes they came up with — and that you should seek out soon.

Wong Way Veg

Banana Blossom Fish & Chips from WongWayVeg

Wongwayveg.com

Selected by the Ben Como of Veggie Yeti



Ben Como and Jared Simpson, who run the Veggie Yeti food truck, want to break stereotypes that vegan food is boring and bland. Como’s pick is the banana blossom fish and chips from fellow food truck WongWayVeg that truly sums up his mission. WongWayVeg presents a large banana blossom prepared in a manner similar to chile rellenos; the blossom is stuffed with a filling (free of meat, dairy and eggs) and then battered and fried. “They are so tender, and taste just like fish,” Como says. “They are hands down the most creative, best tasting vegan or not-vegan food truck in Denver.”

Vegetarian Pho at Tony Pho Vietnamese Restaurant

1002 South Federal Boulevard

720-550-7620

Tonyphodenver.com

Selected by Kris Carino of Hella Herbivore



Kris Carino, founder of Denver vegan pop-up experience, Hella Herbivore, creates flavorful Asian dishes with a twist. He's eaten his way around town as part of his research, and when it comes to flavorful meat-free pho, his go-to is the vegetarian noodle bowl at Tony Pho. “Their broth is clean but packs full flavor, which is exactly what I look for when eating pho,” Carino explains. “They also give huge amounts of veggies like broccoli, carrots, onions and huge chunks of tofu.” Carino likes to squeeze a little lime in when he’s halfway through, adding that “it’s almost like eating a different bowl of soup.”

EXPAND Mark Antonation

Poki Salad at Turtle Boat

2231 South Broadway

Theturtleboat.com

Selected by Sarah Eastin of Veganizer DEN



Sarah Eastin is the plant-based consultant at Veganizer DEN, helping Denver restaurants curate vegan menu options. The poki (Turtle Boat's spelling, to match the typical Colorado pronunciation) salad from Turtle Boat is one of her favorite lunches in Denver. “The best part about the vegan dishes at Turtle Boat is that they use a housemade protein called Alma, which is made from ancient grains,” she notes. Other menu perks that Eastin loves include locally sourced fresh produce, a variety of vegan sides, and unique salad toppings such as nori dust, fried garlic, roasted coconut and wasabi peas.

Vegan Reuben at Ivy on 7th

410 E. 7th Avenue

720-828-8180

Ivyon7th.com

Selected by Natalie Gilbert of WongWayVeg



Natalie Gilbert of WongWayVeg, Denver’s quintessential vegan food truck, has been dreaming about the vegan Reuben at Ivy on 7th ever since she tried it. “We can't stop telling everyone we know to go try it,” Gilbert admits. “It was perfection in a sandwich." Ivy's Reuben is made with thin-sliced eggplant pastrami, housemade red cabbage kraut and a creamy sauce on buttery marbled rye bread.

EXPAND Blue Sushi Sake Grill Danielle Lirette

Shojin Roll at Blue Sushi Sake Grill

1616 16th Street Mall

303-640-3655

bluesushisakegrill.com

Selected by Michael Reeves of Meta Burger



Meta Burger’s goal is offering affordable, quick traditional fast food free of cheese, eggs and meat – burgers, hot dogs, fries, shakes and other craveable fare. But when co-owner Michael Reeves is in the mood for something different, he hits up Blue Sushi for the Shojin Roll, packed with barbecue seitan, grilled asparagus, pineapple, shallot, bibb lettuce, nori, brown rice, soy paper and sweet soy sauce. “Imagine a vegan Hawaiian pizza as a sushi roll,” Reeves states. “It just works. We all love this roll and love Blue Sushi.”

EXPAND The Vegan Van offered a meatless alternative. Danielle Lirette

Cheesy Gordita Crunch from Vegan Van

Veganvan.com

Selected by Jenn Sickels of Alternation Brewing



Alternation Brewing's Jenn Sickels and her husband Brandon Pleskow consider themselves lucky to have so many vegan food trucks in Denver park outside of their brewery. Her pick for favorite Denver vegan dish is Vegan Van’s Cheesy Gordita Crunch. The Taco Bell-inspired wrap is made with a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned seitan beef, spicy ranch sauce, lettuce and dairy-free cheddar cheese, all tucked neatly into grilled flatbread with a melted vegan cheese blend.

Migration Taco

Barbecue Party Tacos from Migration Taco

Migrationtaco.com

Selected by Helen Williams of Best One Yet



Helen Williams, maker of deliciously dairy-free ice cream at Best One Yet, praises her fellow Denver vegan food trucks. Specifically, she is loving Migration Taco’s unconventional twists on tacos. For her, the Barbecue Party taco is a must. “Get two. Get ten. They're amazing,” she says. “It's everything you love about barbecue, like the sauce and the sides – the mac and cheese and coleslaw — but in a taco. It's genius, it's delicious, it will ruin your life in the best way possible."

Borrachos from Vegan Van

Veganvan.com

Selected by David Alires of Cholo Ass Vegan



For advice on the best plant-based Mexican cuisine, ask David Alires, founder of Cholo Ass Vegan, who is cranking out favorites such as seitan asada, jackfruit pozole, seitan “pollo” diablo and more. For nachos, he turns to Vegan Van’s borrachos. “I love the name because borracho is Spanish for drunk,” he says. Housemade chips are topped with queso, black beans, meatless chicken, tomatoes, onions, jalapeños and sour cream. “It's layers of booming flavor and is truly a dish that has the power to draw people to veganism through flavor. It is a testament to their cleverness and creativity.”

The Cuban at Watercourse Foods. Watercourse Foods

The Cuban at Watercourse Foods

837 East 17th Avenue

303-832-7313

Watercoursefoods.com 837 East 17th Avenue303-832-7313



Selected by Tracy Rackauskas of Migration Taco Tracy Rackauskas, co-owner of Migration Taco, creates vegan versions of both classic and inventive tacos, such as chorizo and cheese or buffalo wing. Her must-have sandwich comes from Watercourse Foods, which serves a completely vegan menu of Southern-inspired comfort foods. Rackauskas loves the Cuban sandwich, loaded with smoky shaved seitan, melted Follow Your Heart mozzarella or Swiss cheese and tofu bacon. Watercourse gives it a tangy kick with pepperoncinis, pickles and mustard, and the whole thing is pressed and grilled to toasty deliciousness.

WongWayVeg has a sandwich for you. WongWay Veg

Country Fried BBQ Sandwich from WongWayVeg

Wongwayveg.com

Selected by Brandon Pleskow of Alternation Brewing



Brandon Pleskow, brewer/co-owner of Alternation Brewing, is creating vegan beers of styles that often contain milk-derived lactose, such as milk stouts and trendy milkshake IPAs. He says one of the best things he has eaten since he became vegan four years ago is the country fried BBQ seitan sandwich from WongWayVeg, which often serves food in front of the brewery. “It was out of this world,” he says. The crunchy, saucy, tangy sandwich topped with slaw and pickles isn't always on the menu, but you can follow WongWayVeg's Instagram feed for the latest offerings.