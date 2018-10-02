Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in September 2018

Housemade noodles in both Italian and Japanese form are part of the menu at the Wolf's Tailor.

September's restaurant debuts were nothing if not diverse, in terms of style as well as price. Puerto Rican cuisine, a rarity in Denver, returned to the city with Puerto Rico 5280, the reincarnation of El Coqui D'Aqui, which closed last spring on Colorado Boulevard. Happy Cafe brought traditional Hong Kong-style Cantonese cooking to Federal Boulevard, while El Cazo Cocina y Cantina gave the Jefferson Park neighborhood its first taste of chef Efren Velazquez's cooking since La Loma, where he cooked for more than fifteen years, moved out of the area two years ago. Odd openings included the Waffle Place, which specializes in waffle sandwiches; Yeah Baby, a biodynamic gin bar, art gallery and disco; and Bella La Crema, a butter-themed bar in Lyons.

On the high end, the Wolf's Tailor wowed Sunnyside neighbors with its Italian and Japanese influences and patio garden, while the newest Hacienda Colorado brought its popular brand of "Mountain Mex" to the 16th Street Mall.

In closings, a couple of old-timers, the Old Spaghetti Factory and the Paramount Cafe, pulled out of downtown, while in Aurora, Thai Street Food, one of the best Thai restaurants in town, called it quits after a new landlord took over the building in which it was located.