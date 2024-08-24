Every Opening and Closing This Week: Odyssey Owners Debut Ollie & Parks and More

Rush Bowls, which was founded in Boulder in 2004, debuted its thirteenth location back in the town where it began. “It’s a full circle moment opening our second location in Boulder,” founder and CEO Andrew Pudalov says in a press release. “Our brand has experienced rapid growth over the past year, and this new store brings it back to the place where it all started. We’re excited to serve even more of our loyal customers in this community.”
And David Timmons and Kyle Archer of Elevated Inc. opened their sixteenth Colorado Cheba Hut outpost in the former home of another concept they introduced to the state — SkinnyFATS, which closed last October. They have plans to add two more Cheba Huts soon, including one in Englewood. Elevated Inc. made waves when it shuttered the Champa Street location in May with no warning for employees, though many ultimately opted to transfer to other locations.
hidden in the IceHouse building near Union Station where everything — beer, wine and mixed drinks — is $5, cash only.
Also now open is Ollie & Parks, an Uptown restaurant from Jason Alfonso, who became the new owner of old-school Italian favorite Odyssey (aka the home of the best cure for a case of the Mondays) in early 2021. Open for dinner at 4 p.m. daily, its menu includes wide-ranging options, from a grilled Caesar salad and Key West conch fritters to meatballs, short rib tacos and duck pot pie.
There were three closures this week, too, with more coming soon. The Mountain Sun group shuttered its Boulder pizzeria Under the Sun; after moving to Congress Park last year following a nineteen-year run in Cherry Creek, Crêpes’n Crêpes has closed its doors; and the churro stall at Stanley Marketplace, Churreria de Madrid, has shut down.
In other openings-and-closings news:
- Rolling Pin Pizza's last day near City Park is Saturday, August 24.
- Taco Choi at Parkside Eatery closes August 27.
- Three restaurants are set to shutter at the end of the month: Benny Blanco's in Cap Hill, Elway's in Cherry Creek and Stoic & Genuine at Union Station.
- Get a first look at Champagne Tiger, which celebrates its grand opening in the former Tom's Diner on Saturday, August 24.
- The family behind Red Square Bistro is opening Whit's End in Whittier next month.
OpeningsBlue Sparrow, 1576 Sherman Street
Cheba Hut, 7795 East Bellview Road
Lincoln's Denver, Wynkoop Street
Ollie & Parks, 1210 East 17th Avenue
Rush Bowls, 3325 28th Street, Boulder
ClosuresChurreria de Madrid at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Crêpes’n Crêpes, 1222 Madison Street
Under the Sun Pub & Pizza, 627 South Broadway, Boulder
*Or earlier and not previously reported.
Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].