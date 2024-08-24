 New Restaurants Open in Denver This Week Include Ollie & Parks | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Odyssey Owners Debut Ollie & Parks and More

There were also three closures, with more coming soon.
August 24, 2024
Shrimp ceviche tostada is on the menu at Ollie & Parks.
Shrimp ceviche tostada is on the menu at Ollie & Parks.

Openings this week include the expansion of three familiar concepts, starting with Blue Sparrow Coffee, which added a third outpost; the shop is part of a bigger renovation project of the entire Sudler Building in Capitol Hill, which was designed by James Sudler and built in 1959.

Rush Bowls, which was founded in Boulder in 2004, debuted its thirteenth location back in the town where it began. “It’s a full circle moment opening our second location in Boulder,” founder and CEO Andrew Pudalov says in a press release. “Our brand has experienced rapid growth over the past year, and this new store brings it back to the place where it all started. We’re excited to serve even more of our loyal customers in this community.” 

And David Timmons and Kyle Archer of Elevated Inc. opened their sixteenth Colorado Cheba Hut outpost in the former home of another concept they introduced to the state — SkinnyFATS, which closed last October. They have plans to add two more Cheba Huts soon, including one in Englewood. Elevated Inc. made waves when it shuttered the Champa Street location in May with no warning for employees, though many ultimately opted to transfer to other locations.
click to enlarge a five-dollar bill next to two drinks
Lincoln's is cash-only, but there's an ATM inside.
Molly Martin
There's a new place to get cheap drinks downtown: Lincoln's Denver, a bar hidden in the IceHouse building near Union Station where everything — beer, wine and mixed drinks — is $5, cash only.

Also now open is Ollie & Parks, an Uptown restaurant from Jason Alfonso, who became the new owner of old-school Italian favorite Odyssey (aka the home of the best cure for a case of the Mondays) in early 2021. Open for dinner at 4 p.m. daily, its menu includes wide-ranging options, from a grilled Caesar salad and Key West conch fritters to meatballs, short rib tacos and duck pot pie.

There were three closures this week, too, with more coming soon. The Mountain Sun group shuttered its Boulder pizzeria Under the Sun; after moving to Congress Park last year following a nineteen-year run in Cherry Creek, Crêpes’n Crêpes has closed its doors; and the churro stall at Stanley Marketplace, Churreria de Madrid, has shut down.

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week:*
click to enlarge open face toasted sandwiches from cheba hut
Even more new Cheba Hut locations are coming soon.
Cheba Hut

Openings

Blue Sparrow, 1576 Sherman Street
Cheba Hut, 7795 East  Bellview Road
Lincoln's Denver, Wynkoop Street
Ollie & Parks, 1210 East 17th Avenue
Rush Bowls, 3325 28th Street, Boulder

Closures

Churreria de Madrid at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
Crêpes’n Crêpes, 1222 Madison Street
Under the Sun Pub & Pizza, 627 South Broadway, Boulder

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
