 Tacos Tequila Whiskey Debuts at DIA and More New Denver Restaurants | Westword
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Tacos Tequila Whiskey Debuts at DIA and More

While three new spots opened at the airport, three others closed in the metro area.
May 25, 2024
Tacos Tequila Whiskey is one of three new additions to Concourse A-West.
Tacos Tequila Whiskey is one of three new additions to Concourse A-West.

Three new food and drink options are now open in the Concourse A-West expansion at Denver International Airport. They include a location of California-based Peet's Coffee as well as two familiar local names. Elway's, which already has a popular outpost in the B Concourse, added Elway's Taproom & Grill, a more casual bar-and-grill concept serving burgers, salads, sandwiches and steaks.

After closing the original Tacos Tequila Whiskey (aka Pinche Tacos) just off East Colfax in February and replacing it with Rolling Pin Pizza, restaurateur Kevin Morrison debuted his popular Mexican eatery at the airport, with counter service as well as a full-service bar. Along with seven tacos, it's serving four breakfast burritos.

Other new additions this week include Banh Mi Zone on South Federal, which specializes in the Vietnamese sandwich along with coffee, smoothies, slushies, boba tea and its house special, Vietnamese steak and eggs served on a sizzling platter.

There's action downtown, too. The team behind the recently closed Rooted Craft American Kitchen debuted Eat'Ya Pizza on the 16th Street Mall, where it's specializing in square-cut, Roman-style pies; salads, sandwiches and cocktails are also available.

Handsome Boys Hospitality, which has the RiNo Country Club along with several concepts in Larimer Square and in the 1900 block of Market Street (including one of the best rooftop bars in town, El Patio) now has a project in the 1400 block of Market Street: Georgie's, in the former Villa space.
click to enlarge okonomyaki topped with an egg
The team behind Niwot restaurant Farow has two concepts inside Parkway including Baa Hachi, which serves Japanese street food.
Baa Hachi
The food hall trend reached Longmont this week with the debut of Parkway Food Hall, which is home to a full bar and eight food concepts.

And making a comeback is the Palace Arms. After announcing that it was closing its 74-year-old restaurant, the Brown Palace made a quick pivot, reopening it just two weeks later. It's serving what it calls "a reimagined summer menu" created by executive chef Kim Moyle, with dishes such as an elk chop with Colorado mountain mushroom and huckleberry demi glace, and Rocky Mountain trout.

There are three closures to report this week, though one may not be permanent. El Chingon shuttered after it was seized by the state for unpaid taxes, but it's shooting to make a comeback.

Just over a year after its January 2023 debut, Kodiac Brewery Bar and Grill closed its doors in Centennial.

After suddenly shuttering the Champa Street outpost of Cheba Hut, parent company Elevated Inc. also closed the last remaining Colorado location of its other concept, SkinnyFATS, in southeast Denver. "We are opening a Cheba Hut at that location," says Elevated Inc. CEO and owner David Timmons. "We hope SkinnyFATS will be able to re-enter Colorado in the future."

In other openings-and-closings news:
Here's the complete list of restaurants and bars that opened and closed this week*:
Amber and golden colored beers in mugs with foam.
Kodiac closed just over a year after its debut.
Kodiac Brewing/Instagram

Openings

Banh Mi Zone, 2424 South Federal Boulevard
Eat'Ya Pizza, 1530 16th Street
Georgie's, 1416 Market Street
Parkway Food Hall, 700 Ken Pratt Boulevard, Longmont

New at Denver International Airport, Concourse A-West:
  • Elway’s Taproom & Grill
  • Peet’s Coffee
  • Tacos Tequila Whiskey

Reopening

Palace Arms at the Brown Palace, 321 17th Street

Closures

El Chingon, 1691 Central Street
Kodiac Brewery Bar and Grill, 7685 East Arapahoe Road, Centennial
SkinnyFATS, 7795 East Belleview Avenue

*Or earlier and not previously reported.

Know of something we missed? Email [email protected].
