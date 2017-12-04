New 420 Permit-Holder Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Euflora

Michael Ortiz, who last week snagged the permit for a 4/20 event at Civic Center Park in April 2018, has had his attorney send a cease-and-desist letter to the owner of the Euflora dispensary chain.

Euflora, which had employees camp outside the Wellington E. Webb Municipal Office Building starting October 25, has been vocal about its concern that city employees gave Ortiz a chance to be first in line when permit applications were first accepted, on November 21. But Ortiz's attorney, Rob Corry, says his client got the permit in a fair competition.

In the letter that Corry sent to Logan Goolsby of JS Investments LLC, the investment firm that owns Euflora, Corry claims that Euflora employees have been "falsely defaming and maliciously disparaging" his client since Ortiz received the permit. The letter demands that the dispensary chain cease making "any further false statements" about Ortiz, take down any social-media postings about Ortiz, and issue a written apology and retraction of the allegedly false statements.