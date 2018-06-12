Ask a Stoner: What Are Some Good Psychedelic Strains?

Dear Stoner: I did some magic mushrooms and loved them! I’d never try LSD or much else, but what are some psychedelic marijuana strains besides Girl Scout Cookies?

Ann

Dear Ann: Ironically, you could try a strain called LSD. It’s known for its psychedelic effects and can regularly be found on the menu at Good Chemistry. Girl Scout Cookies’ genetics are responsible for a myriad of trippy buds, so if you’re bored with that strain but are willing to try similar ones, look for Cookies & Cream, Wedding Cake and Do-Si-Dos, which all carry a high amount of THC and offer visual effects. Most dispensaries carry at least one Girl Scout Cookies offshoot, but there are other psychedelic sinsemillas out there, too.

Wedding Cake, a child of Girl Scout Cookies, has a heavy potency that makes it a good candidate for pain relief. Herbert Fuego

For example, Verde Natural’s Cosmic Railway and The Herbal Cure’s Cactus Breath both deliver an intense mindfuck that would make any visually striking movie way, way better, while Alien Dream and Ogre, two relatively popular strains around town, are funky hybrids that are great for spurring creativity and colorful fun. If you can’t find any of these, just stick to potent hybrids and you should be good.