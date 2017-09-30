Weed Porn: Ten Instagram Accounts Any Pothead Will Love

No longer bound by selfies and vacation photos, Instagram has evolved into a vast network of information for anyone interested in just about anything. Health-food recipes, political rants, sports highlights and world news can all be found on the social media app, and now that more states have legalized medical and retail cannabis, there's also weed – and lots of it.

You can find anything from weed and wax porn to growing tips on Instagram, and it's a helluva lot more fun to look at than 140 characters (soon to be 280, but that's still boring) on Twitter or your cousin's daily updates about her baby on Facebook. Here are ten Instagram accounts any pothead will love, including nug porn, concentrate closeups, growing tips and much more.