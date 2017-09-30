Weed Porn: Ten Instagram Accounts Any Pothead Will Love

No longer bound by selfies and vacation photos, Instagram has evolved into a vast network of information for anyone interested in just about anything. Health-food recipes, political rants, sports highlights and world news can all be found on the social media app, and now that more states have legalized medical and retail cannabis, there's also weed – and lots of it.
You can find anything from weed and wax porn to growing tips on Instagram, and it's a helluva lot more fun to look at than 140 characters (soon to be 280, but that's still boring) on Twitter or your cousin's daily updates about her baby on Facebook. Here are ten Instagram accounts any pothead will love, including nug porn, concentrate closeups, growing tips and much more.
Dabbing Granny
She's exactly what she sounds like: a baddass, pot-smoking granny who isn't scared to out-dab college kids – and tell you about it. Her hilarious videos, costumes and commentary have helped her reach over 421,000 followers.
Strain Hunters
Already well known in the cannabis community for their YouTube series, the Strain Hunters continue to document their quest to find landrace strains and quality growing methods. Here the cannabis stalkers share photos of their travels, unique grows and classic strains and concentrates.
Weed Humor
Full of memes and gifs stoners will love, Weed Humor has become one of the most popular pot-centric Instagram accounts out there.
Nug Shots
Nug Shots has established itself as one of the premier Instagram accounts for weed porn. Its macro shots of nugs, pistils, trichomes, fan leaves and everything else attached or derived from the plant can be hypnotizing.
musicmanglass
Showcasing the glass art of Colorado Springs-based ZakMewMan, the musicmanglass Instagram page contains hilarious, cartoon-ized pipes, bongs and dab rigs that resemble beavers, dogs, viking warriors and robots from outer space.
Casual Recreation
Casual Recreation's action photos of outdoor cannabis plants, globs of live resin and slabs of shatter should be in National Geographic. Its helpful photos with growing and nutrient tips don't hurt, either.
The Trichome Institute
Founded in Colorado, the Trichome Institute teaches consumers and industry members alike, guiding them through the complexities of detecting strains by smell and teaching newbs how to properly budtend. The school's Instagram page is full of upcoming cannabis events around the country, as well as educational information about cannabinoids.
Chronic Creations
This Colorado hash-blaster can be found in dispensaries around the state, but its Instagram page has been gaining attention nationally thanks to an overload of photos of huge amounts of budder, shatter, live resin and sugar wax.
komathegrower
It's hard to smoosh a lot of info on growing into an Instagram post, but komathegrower manages to share knowledge in small blurbs and photos. Followers get quick tips about topping, nutrients, curing and more with koma.
Tonygreenhand
Get ready to have your mind blown by the ridiculous joints and blunts shared on Tonygreenhand's Instagram page. I've seen them in the shape of Mike Tyson, Pokemon and anything in between.
