The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend


The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Friday, June 2, 2017 at 5:30 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Punk Rock Bowling is this weekend.
Punk Rock Bowling is this weekend.
Melissa Fossum
A A

Punk Rock Bowling, which has a long history in Las Vegas but debuted in Denver last year, returns to the Summit Music Hall and Marquis Theater with a lineup including the Vandals, Lawrence Arms, Teenage Bottlerocket and more. Roger Waters brings his US + Them tour to the Pepsi Center for two nights, while the Disco Biscuits end a four-night Denver run with a show at the Ogden Theater on Friday and one at Red Rocks on Saturday. Also on tap this weekend are John Prine and Kacey Musgraves at Red Rocks, and the People's Fair at Civic Center Park. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

The Motet and Jurassic 5
$33.50-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Disco Biscuits
$25-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre

TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band
$50-$68, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium

Punk Rock Bowling (also June 3)
$20/$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall and Marquis Theater

Pretty Boy Floyd
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

The Smithereens
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Free Throw
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Roger Waters (also June 4)
$55-$195, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

The Disco Biscuits
$45, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

People's Fair (also June 4)
Free, 10 a.m., Civic Center Park

Marian Hill
$26.99 10 p.m., Ogden Theatre

ZZ Ward
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Bill Staines
$12/$14, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill

Bernard Purdie and Friends
$25-$40, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

John Prine and Kacey Musgraves
$49.50-$85, 9 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Four Tops
$24-$34, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Blackbear
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Zakk Sabbath
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Totally Tyrannical Tenors
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle

Upcoming Events

