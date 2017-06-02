The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend
|
Punk Rock Bowling is this weekend.
Melissa Fossum
Punk Rock Bowling, which has a long history in Las Vegas but debuted in Denver last year, returns to the Summit Music Hall and Marquis Theater with a lineup including the Vandals, Lawrence Arms, Teenage Bottlerocket and more. Roger Waters brings his US + Them tour to the Pepsi Center for two nights, while the Disco Biscuits end a four-night Denver run with a show at the Ogden Theater on Friday and one at Red Rocks on Saturday. Also on tap this weekend are John Prine and Kacey Musgraves at Red Rocks, and the People's Fair at Civic Center Park. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2
The Motet and Jurassic 5
$33.50-$75, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Disco Biscuits
$25-$35, 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre
TajMo: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band
$50-$68, 7:30 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium
Punk Rock Bowling (also June 3)
$20/$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall and Marquis Theater
Pretty Boy Floyd
$15-$20, 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
The Smithereens
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Free Throw
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Jessica Hernandez & the Deltas
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
Roger Waters (also June 4)
$55-$195, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
The Disco Biscuits
$45, 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
People's Fair (also June 4)
Free, 10 a.m., Civic Center Park
Marian Hill
$26.99 10 p.m., Ogden Theatre
ZZ Ward
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Bill Staines
$12/$14, 8 p.m., Swallow Hill
Bernard Purdie and Friends
$25-$40, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
SUNDAY, JUNE 4
John Prine and Kacey Musgraves
$49.50-$85, 9 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Four Tops
$24-$34, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Blackbear
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Zakk Sabbath
$25-$28, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Totally Tyrannical Tenors
$20, 7 p.m., Dazzle
