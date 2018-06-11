The Ten Best Music Festivals This Summer

The hills are alive with the sound of music every Colorado summer, and this year there are dozens of music festivals geared to just about every genre you can imagine. We've pared that list down to our ten favorites (plus a bonus at the end!).

EXPAND Templo, a purveyor of Colorado's bass music, performing at Sonic Bloom. Bass Feeds the Soul.

Sonic Bloom

June 14-17

Hummingbird Ranch, Rye

Four-day passes $222-$525

sonicbloomfestival.com

Hummingbird Ranch, which is about a two-and-a-half-hour drive south of Denver, is the home of Sonic Bloom, a four-day camping festival that hosts dozens of electronica acts such as Shpongle, Keys N Krates, Nightmares on Wax, EOTO and Break Science. During the three days leading up to the festival, the Sonic Bloom Academy offers painting and music production classes, making for a full week of countercultural fun.

Miranda Lambert is one of the headliners at this year's Country Jam. Miles Chrisinger

Country Jam

June 14-17

Jam Ranch, Grand Junction

Four-day passes $119 to $215

countryjam.com

With more than 92,000 fans at last year’s Country Jam, this festival is easily the biggest event in the state. It brings in some of the biggest names in country music over four days; headliners this year include Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Brantley Gilbert and Brett Eldredge.