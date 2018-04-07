Reader: Country Music Is Just Emo for Rednecks

After nine years, Dashboard Confessional, which is coming to town on April 9, has a new release: Crooked Shadows. Turns out, Chris Carraba was waiting, as a song on the record puts it, for "just what to say." And readers had a few things to say about the former emo posterboy. Says Michael:



Labels and genres are great for those with no personal sense of identity.

Adds James:

Country music is just Emo music for rednecks, and they have a bunch of old people.



As Carraba told Katie Moulton, "I outwaited the people who were waiting for [the album]. Then I was free to wait. I wouldn’t fake it. My accountant didn’t love the decision to take eight years off, and I had to find ways to manage. It would’ve been easier to rush to the marketplace. But fuck it."

Dashboard Confessional will be at Summit Music Hall on April 9.

