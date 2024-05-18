Reader: The Problems Walmart Is Facing Are Karma for How It Treats Customers and Employees

And perhaps a bad reputation? The store, which opened in 2015, has collected bad reviews from the start; in January, it ranked as the sixth-worst grocery store in the United States and the third-worst in Colorado, based on a study of Google reviews for grocery stores. Walmart has eight other stores in the area, including two within five miles of the closing store.
The most common complaints center around unhelpful employees, long lines, merchandise being locked away, dirty conditions, issues with the self-checkout system and staff not abiding by the posted hours of operation. While none of these concerns were mentioned by corporate while explaining the decision to shut the store, plenty of readers brought them up in comments on the Westword Facebook post of the story. Says Aaron:
That’s quite an achievement, being the worst Walmart. I’ve never been in a Walmart that didn’t make me feel like I needed to shower after I left.Explains Victoria:
It felt like walking into a prison.Responds Jaelyn:
This will take the last of semi-fresh groceries out of this community. Unless another grocer occupies the space, this neighborhood will become a food desert. Yes, there’s crime and yes, the area is seedy, but folks are desperate! Not everyone can jump on the 15 and lug a multi-person household amount of food on the bus. Poor people deserve access to healthy food, too.Adds Alex:
I grew up on it, incredibly appreciative of it, shame it’s going away. I understand what others may think, but I mean it got the job done and sometimes that’s all that matters for some.
Replies Francisco:
About fucking time. This was one of the worst stores ever. The employees are mostly rude and can give a flying fuck. They love to argue with paying customers and say you're stealing when you'rd not. The self[-checkouts where being monitored by the rudest employees who would argue with you and then try to say your being rude. I use the mobile apps scan and go feature which is faster and you don't have to deal with no one but at this store they try to tell you you can't use the feature it's not allowed but when I called up corporate office they say it is allowed and they shouldn't be interfering with my transaction at all. Plus it's annoying with all the homeless just hanging around and asking for money all the time. Some even get really rude if you say no to them.Counters Joshua:
It’s not the employees, it’s the people. Trashy citizens cause this.Concurs Jordan:
I worked in a maintenance facility technician for over ten Walmart locations. This was one of those locations I took care of. It has nothing to do with the people who work there, what their prices are. From the last six or seven years, they couldn't turn a profit due to the clientele. They should've closed down this store years ago but they kept it open to try to give the community around a convenient place to get their food and household supplies. It was a continuous effort on their part to help in the community; most people who go there don't have transportation and have to walk there. You'd think that the people who live around there would show more respect and realize how fortunate they were that Walmart continued to keep it open. But instead, what they got was a community that constantly stole food and whatever else they could get their hands on....So now they have nothing left that they can go to without now having to take a bus miles away. The customers treated it like a garbage hole. Unfortunately, the good people are going to have to pay the price.Offers Jay:
The problems that Walmart seem to be facing these days is simply karma for the way it treats its customers and employees....And Ray concludes:
Reminds me of the old Lily Tomlin skit, only it's "We're Walmart. We don't care. We don't have to."