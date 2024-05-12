Reader: No One Complaining About This Building Can Afford to Live in It

The average unit cost is $5,000 per month, a hefty figure that's less eyebrow-raising than it used to be in this market. The real hallmark is the unusual facade, with sixteen stories of glass paneling interrupted by a greenery-filled, dirt-colored cutout meant to mimic a canyon running through the building.
One River North can be seen not just from Brighton Boulevard and other busy parts of RiNo, but from Interstate 70 — so plenty of people have opinions on its unusual architecture. They shared their thoughts in comments on the Westword Facebook post. Says Ray:
So incredibly ugly and stupid-looking. Certainly belongs in Denver.Observes Danny:
Trying too hard. It's a building. Not all buildings need to be someone's concept of "art," and If you need to explain why it looks so ugly (like it being a canyon or whatever), it already missed its mark.Adds Joshua:
I legit thought it was just broken in a windstorm, never repaired, and left for vacant.Responds Hans:
Very cool and execution/construction is certainly interesting and impressive. But the maintenance on this integrated water feature will not fare well in Colorado. Stay tuned for the lawsuits to come!Offers Mellissa:
Nothing says "art district" like "luxury apartment building."Adds Luther:
Luxury apartments right next to the train tracks! Now with automatic building vibrations! (I used to live in an apartment next to train tracks, but they were not luxury.)Replies Glenn:
Plus, you can run out and hop a coal train to Wyoming.Offers Sheri:
No one born and raised in Colorado is impressed with this.Concludes Patrick:
Nobody complaining about this building can afford to live in this building.What do you think of One River North? What other buildings would you like Catie Cheshire to profile? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].