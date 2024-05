Reader: Weed Got Less Cool to Smoke When It Became Legal

I feel like weed got less cool to smoke when it became legal.

Nobody smokes to be cool, it’s for the feeling.



This is like getting a pizza party instead of literal human rights from our very milquetoast Democratic politicians.

That just means states are gonna take matters into their own hands like they did with abortion.



Big Pharma will just lobby to have it be RX from a “real” doctor or pharmacy and probably kill out the current medical game.



The end of 280E and all the other tax bullshit cannabis companies have to deal with. They can invest in their product and their people. Get this done!

The Drug Enforcement Administration reportedly plans to suggest the rescheduling of marijuana , opening the door for a form of federal medical legalization.Last August, the United States Department of Health and Human Services officially recommended that marijuana be lowered from a Schedule I federal substance, the same designation as heroin, to Schedule III, which includes drugs like ketamine and certain anabolic steroids. The HHS announcement came almost a year after President Joe Biden announced that his administration would review the plant's Schedule I status and pardon low-level federal cannabis offenders.“I am thrilled by the Biden Administration’s decision to begin the process of finally rescheduling cannabis, following the lead of Colorado and 37 other states that have already legalized it for medical or adult use, correcting decades of outdated federal policy," Governor Jared Polis said in a statement after the report came out April 30. "This action is good for Colorado businesses and our economy, it will improve public safety, and will support a more just and equitable system for all. We look forward to when Colorado businesses will continue to safely fulfill the consumer demand without facing additional safety challenges and unnecessary financial burden that 280E tax provisions created."In their comments on the Westword Instagram page , consumers are celebrating, but also have some concerns. Says Ric:Responds Salvador:Suggests Kendra:Adds Alex:Warns Ricardo:Concludes Dawn:What do you think about the DEA's reported rescheduling? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]