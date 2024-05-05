Reader: Love the Music but Hate the Man Behind So Many Roads

He's now jailed in Denver and facing six felony charges: two counts of Sexual Assault – No Consent, two counts of Sexual Assault – Victim Incapable, and two counts of Sexual Assault – Victim Helpless (F3), as well as three misdemeanor counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact.
While So Many Roads has been selling off its contents, the Denver Police Department has been looking for additional victims. And in their emails and comments on the Westword Facebook page, readers discuss whether you can separate the music from the man. Says Rebekah:
I’m so bummed! But also good riddance. This guy is a nightmare.Adds Susan:
Love the music but hate the man behind So Many Roads. This is not what the Grateful Dead intended.Offers Jessica:
I really wish someone would have just made So Many Roads a museum. There was so much amazing memorabilia honoring an important subculture of America, whether the Grateful Dead was your jam or not.Responds Matt:
Last thing we need is a wookie museum.Adds Adam:
Because there are people in this world who are so ignorant that they don’t want the memory of things they disapprove of from being honored and remembered by those who loved that thing. So passive is the extremity of their views that they don’t care that their willful cultural erasure is utterly without merit.Replies Taylor:
I would not consider drug-induced wooks an important subculture of America.Counters Jessica:
Many successful people enjoy jam band music. Who do you think buys the tickets to shows? It’s also a culture of peace and beauty and acceptance, which I think is important....Yes, this owner tainted that, but it’s not the norm.And Jordan concludes:
Bianchi and Co. shall rot in pools of their own piss and shit. He and his goons exemplify turning a blind eye… while barreling towards a brick wall of accountability. Hopefully all the other predators on the scene will take note and change course.Did you ever go to So Many Roads? Would you go to a new Grateful Dead bar? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].