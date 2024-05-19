 Nuggets Fans Howl About Game 6 Loss Before May 19 Timberwolves Matchup | Westword
Reader: Nuggets Loss Was All Part of the Plan...to Win at Home!

Denver could have polished off the Timberwolves in game six, but instead had an aneurysm-inducing loss.
May 19, 2024
Nuggets fans are ready to face game 7.
Nuggets fans are ready to face game 7. Evan Semón Photography
The Denver Nuggets will be back at Ball Arena at 6 p.m. today, facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in game seven of their NBA playoffs series.

The Nugs could have polished off the Timberwolves on May 16, but instead of modeling their approach on the strategy that made the Wolves look like miniature poodles in their May 12 matchup, they reverted to the plan that helped Anthony Edwards's outfit to a 26-point victory in game two.

The game plan — the "definition of insanity," according to Michael Roberts — resulted in an aneurysm-inducing 115-70 crushing, and plenty of comments from mad fans on the Westword Facebook post recapping the game. Says Robert: 
The NBA champions got buckled by 45! Of course, the fans be mad.
Replies Jay: 
Seems like they threw the game.
Suggests Billy:
A publication like Westword should know better than to throw out this “definition” of insanity which is not at all its definition…but yeah, that was really crappy.
Responds James:
It was insanity. I kept yelling at the radio: Stop taking threes if they're not going! Wolves weren't blowing it up from range either; attack the rim and get the bucket, then it'll work out. But no, let's do the definition of insanity: keep trying the same thing expecting a different result!

Dumbass Murray ball hog hit a monitor with his elbow ON HIS SHOOTING ARM and was left in when he couldn't hardly flex the joint! There's more insanity for you.
Adds Joel:
I can't stand Murray. Too inconsistent and tries to be a bigger star than his talent suggests. It should surprise nobody that he had shit games following a good one. He always does. The Nuggets need to upgrade at that position.
Responds George:
Jamal Murray led the sucking, just like he did in game two.
Concludes Rudolph:
It's all part of the plan...win at home.
What did you think of game six? What do you predict will happen during game seven? Will you be watching? Will you be at the rally at Union Station before the game (find details here). Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
