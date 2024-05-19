Reader: Censoring Art Is a Very Dangerous Road to Go Down

In fact, she had very different plans for the piece she was going to create during a summer residency with Vail's Art in Public Places (AIPP) program: a mural depicting outdoor scenes and implementing "Lakȟóta geometric shapes and designs and symbolism from my culture that is tied to the outdoors and plants and animals in the mountains," SeeWalker says. But on May 9, the artist learned she had lost that residency because of a piece she'd done months ago, "G Is for Genocide," which depicts a person wearing a keffiyeh, a nod to the Palestinian people, as well as a red braid and feather, referencing Native Americans.
In explaining its move, the Town of Vail noted that "AIPP’s mission is to create a diverse and meaningful public art experience in Vail, but to not use public funds to support any position on a polarizing geopolitical issue."
The issue has certainly gotten people talking across the country, including on Westword's Instagram and Facebook posts of the SeeWalker story. Says jbarbs:
Censoring art is a very dangerous road to go down. Unfortunately, humanity is taking a few steps back right now, and it hurts to watch.Notes poppetgrey:
Being anti-genocide does not equate to antisemitism. But this reaction does actually imply discrimination and infringement on freedom of speech on the part of Vail.Replies ahlaenxna:
Vail is a fake city for the ultra-rich. It's disheartening but expected from people who are so out of touch.Says Randy:
An “artist” who promotes genocide and death. Must be from the John Wick school of art and murder.Offers Steven:
The word "genocide" has become so overused that it has lost all meaning.Replies James:
I think that's the point. This, however, is a genocide.Concludes avadakachillbrah:
The people of Vail aren’t whole-heartedly behind a native woman of color making a stance that it may not be chill to do ethnic cleansing? A woman whose people were ethnically cleansed? Interesting. I sure hope those Vail “Natives” feel proud right now for standing up for decency and human life.See Danielle SeeWalker's "G Is for Genocide" and read more about the controversy in Emily Ferguson's story. What do you think of the piece? Vail's move? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
You can view more of the artist's work at History Colorado, where Danielle SeeWalker: We Have Something to Say is currently on display.