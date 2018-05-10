Christina Aguilera, Iron & Wine and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Christina Aguilera will stop at the Pepsi Center on Friday, October 19, as part of her first tour in over a decade in support of her new album, Liberation, which drops on June 15. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m., while pre-sale tickets for American Express card members start at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 14, and run through 10 p.m. Thursday, May 17.

Iron & Wine, which continues its world tour in support of Best Epic, headlines the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 22. Tickets, $32.50 to $49.95, go on sale Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m.

Little Big Town headlines Red Rocks Amphitheare on Thursday, September 20, with Ashley McBryde and

the Brummies opening. Tickets, $39.50 to $79.50, go on sale Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m.