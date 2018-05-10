Christina Aguilera, Iron & Wine and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Christina Aguilera will stop at the Pepsi Center on Friday, October 19, as part of her first tour in over a decade in support of her new album, Liberation, which drops on June 15. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, May 18, at 10 a.m., while pre-sale tickets for American Express card members start at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 14, and run through 10 p.m. Thursday, May 17.
Iron & Wine, which continues its world tour in support of Best Epic, headlines the Paramount Theatre on Saturday, September 22. Tickets, $32.50 to $49.95, go on sale Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m.
Little Big Town headlines Red Rocks Amphitheare on Thursday, September 20, with Ashley McBryde and
the Brummies opening. Tickets, $39.50 to $79.50, go on sale Friday, May 11, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Thin Air Crew: With Kind Dub, Tristan Moore, MRDR, Rolos, Genetics Concepts, DJ Channell and Fullmetal, Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Cloud Temple: Thu., May 17, 7 p.m., $7-$10.
Mephiskapheles: Wed., Aug. 1, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
UK Subs: Sat., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $10-$24.
MarchFourth: Fri., Sept. 7, 9 p.m., $19.
The Goonies: Feat. Boulder Burlesque, Fri., May 25, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE
Ballyhoo!: With Bumpin Uglies, Tropidelic and more, Tue., July 10, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Hoodrich Pablo Juan: Sat., July 14, 8 p.m., $17-$57.
Marco Benevento: Sat., Sept. 15, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Rich Homie Quan: Wed., June 27, 8 p.m., $22-$25 / $60 VIP Meet & Greet.
Don Byron's Farewell Show: Tue., May 22, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $15-$35.
Kenny Garrett: Tue., June 26, 6 & 8:30 p.m.; Wed., June 27, 6 & 8:30 p.m., $25-$45.
Big Something: Thu., July 12, 9 p.m., $15.25-$18.25.
Dead Funk Summit: Feat. Melvin Seals, George Porter Jr. and Joe Marcinek. With J.Wail Live Band, Fri., June 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Herbie Hancock Tribute: Feat. Dominic Lalli, Dave Watts, Joey Porter, Garrett Sayers, Dan Schwindt, Fri., July 13, 11:30 p.m., $16-$21.
The Music Never Stopped: Feat. Drew Emmitt, Andy Thorn, Adam Aijala, Dave Watts, Joey Porter, Garrett Sayers, Sat., July 14, 11:30 p.m., $20-$25.
Black Stone Cherry: Wed., Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., $20-$25.
The Buttertones: Tue., Oct. 2, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Flint Eastwood: Thu., Sept. 27, 8 p.m., $15.75-$19.
Ludoesmusic: Wed., June 13, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Tiny Desk Contest on the Road: Denver Showcase: With the Colorado Sound and Colorado Public Radio, Thu., May 31, 7:30 p.m., $10.
William Clark Green: Fri., June 15, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
The English Beat: Featuring Ranking Roger and the Selecter, Sun., July 15, 8 p.m., $26.50-$29.
Itchy-O: Sat., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $20.
Jesse McCartney: Tue., July 17, 8 p.m., $25.
Louis the Child: Thu., May 24, 11:59 p.m., $25.75.
Rhye: Mon., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $29.
The Yawpers: Fri., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $20.
The Crane Wives: Sat., June 16, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Roots of a Rebellion: Thu., Aug. 2, 9 p.m., $10/$12.
The Ballroom Thieves: Thu., Sept. 20, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Boy Pablo: Sat., July 14, 9:30 p.m., $12.50-$15.
The Family Crest: Sat., Aug. 11, 9:30 p.m., $14-$16.
Omar Apollo: Wed., Aug. 8, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Phiilo: Sat., July 7, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Reuben and the Dark: Thu., June 14, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Summer Salt: Tue., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Vacationer: Tue., July 24, 8 p.m., $15.75-$17.
Lyrics Born: Sat., July 7, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Bourbon Brawlers: Fri., June 15, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
The Corner Girls (single release): Sat., June 9, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
De Lux: Fri., Aug. 17, 9:30 p.m., $10-$12.
Empath: Thu., July 5, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Ezra Furman: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $16-$20.
The Social Animals: Mon., July 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Sunbathe: Tue., July 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Wildflowers: Thu., June 14, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
CHVRCHES: With Pale Waves, Mon., Aug. 6, 8 p.m.; Tue., Aug. 7, 8 p.m., $36-$38.
The Wombats: Wed., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $22.75-$25.
American Idol Live!: Mon., July 16, 7 p.m., $45-$65.
Iron & Wine: Sat., Sept. 22, 8 p.m., $32.50-$49.95.
Straight No Chaser: Fri., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $39.50-$59.50.
Christina Aguilera: Fri., Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
J. Cole: Mon., Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.
P!NK: Mon., April 1, 7:30 p.m., $47.45-$499.95.
Little Big Town: With Ashley McBryde and the Brummies, Thu., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $39.50-$79.50.
Casey Abrams: Fri., June 29, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Rooster (Alice In Chains tribute): Sat., July 21, 8 p.m., $10.
Colors Presents: R&B Only: Fri., June 8, 8:30 p.m.
Nerd Prom 2018: Feat. Andy Rok & The Real Deal, Sat., June 16, 7:30 p.m., $10-$50.
