Bleachers, Evanescence and Every Denver Concert Announcement

Bleachers stop at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, October 6, in support of the band's latest effort, Gone Now. Tickets ($25.99-$30) go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.
Evanescence brings its Synthesis Live tour to the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, December 13. Tickets ($52.50-$102.50) go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.
Kid Cudi headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 10, as part of his Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' tour. Tickets ($49.50-$55) go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
Head for the Hills: Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Bungler: Mon., Sept. 11, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Ian Taylor: Sat., Sept. 23, 7 p.m., $12-$15.
Listener: With Levi the Poet, Comrades, Sat., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Mac Lethal: Thu., Sept. 14, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Wax Tailor: Solo set and guests. With Dirty Art Club, Sat., Nov. 25, 7 p.m., $20-$24.
Grace VanderWaal: Fri., Feb. 16, 7 p.m., $22.50.
Hayden James: With Baynk, Sat., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
Horseshoes & Hand Grenades and Kitchen Dwellers: Fri., Nov. 17 and Sat., Nov. 18, 8 p.m., $15.
Sikdope: Fri., Sept. 29, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
DeVotchKa: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $29.50.
The Last Waltz Revisited: Featuring Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and fifty-plus guest musicians. With Oakhurst, Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m., $17.50-$20.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: With Amoramora, Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $18-$40.
Trace Bundy and Andy McKee: Sat., Dec. 16, 8 p.m., $20-$28.50.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Brad Parsons Band: Ft. members of Grant Farm and Sophistafunk, Thu., Sept. 21, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Cousin Stizz: With Swoosh, Big Leano, Sun., Oct. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$50.
Dumpstaphunk: Fri., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $10-$17.
The Palmer Squares: Tue., Oct. 3, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Token: Tue., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Kid Cudi: Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $49.50-$55.
The Last Waltz Revisited: Featuring Polytoxic, the Denver Horns and 50-plus guest musicians, Wed., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $25/$30.
Flash Mountain Flood and the Jauntee: Wed., Oct. 18, 9 p.m., $10-$12
Minnesota: Sat., Nov. 4, 9 p.m., $20-$22.
Tenth Mountain Division: Sat., Oct. 21, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Wax Tailor: Solo set and guests. With Dirty Art Club, Fri., Nov. 24, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Esme Patterson and SUSTO: Sat., Dec. 16, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
Reverend Horton Heat (solo) and Dale Watson (solo): Fri., Nov. 17, 9 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 18, 9 p.m., $35-$50.
Zola Jesus: With John Wiese, Fri., Oct. 13, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Death From Above: Fri., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $25.75-$29.75.
The Spill Canvas: With WILD, Super Whatevr, Wed., Nov. 29, 8 p.m., $17-$20.
Mac Lethal: Tue., Sept. 12, 7 p.m., $12.
The Palmer Squares: Wed., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Thee Commons: Wed., Oct. 25, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Girlpool: With Palm, Wed., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Leather Tramp: With Madeline Kenney, Goodnight Freeman, Wed., Sept. 13, 8 p.m., $8-$12.
Mad Wallace: With the Kind, Sun., Sept. 3, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Remo Drive + the Diners: Mon., Oct. 23, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Sugar Candy Mountain: Sun., Oct. 1, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Surf Curse: Wed., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., $12-$14.
Wildermiss (EP release): With the Bright Silence, the Solid Ocean, KTCL’s DJ Alf presents “There’s an Ape for That," Fri., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $9.33-$12.
Clown Vomit: With Giardia, Hellgrammites, Village Idiot, Mon., Sept. 4, 7 p.m., $8-$10
Zeke: Tue., Oct. 24, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
A Benefit for the Trevor Project: Feat. One Way to Live, the Outbreak, Mother Knows Best, Wake the Bat, Relentless Ruin, Sun., Sept. 3, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Bretman Rock: Sun., Sept. 10, noon, $39.
Groves: Wed., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Ice Nine Kills: With Lorna Shore, Enemy In I, Fall Of Scylla, Tue., Oct. 3, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Listener: With Levi The Poet, Comrades, Sun., Oct. 15, 7 p.m., $13-$15
Mac Lethal: Wed., Sept. 13, 7 p.m., $14-$16.
Smolder and Burn: With White Dwarf, Green Druid, Running With Scissors, Sun., Aug. 27, 7 p.m., $10.
Swingin' Utters: Fri., Nov. 3, 7 p.m., $15.
Within the Ruins: With Aversions Crown, Currents, Wed., Nov. 15, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die: With Rozwell Kid, Mylets, Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m., $15.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
A Benefit for the Trevor Project: Feat. Instant Transmission, It's Always Sunny in Tijuana, BVTH BOMBS, Letter 9, Thought Pilot, the Butchering, Sun., Sept. 24, 6 p.m., $10-$12.
A Lot Like Birds: Tue., Sept. 19, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Worriers: With Thin Lips, Tue., Oct. 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
6LACK: With Sabrina Claudio, Tue., Nov. 7, 8 p.m., $29.50.
Bleachers: Fri., Oct. 6, 8 p.m., $25.99-$30.
Cut Copy: Wed., Nov. 15, 8 p.m., $29.50-$30.
GRiZ: Thu., Aug. 31, 8 p.m., $50.
Grizzly Bear: Sun., Dec. 3, 8 p.m.; Mon., Dec. 4, 8 p.m., $36.50.
Evanescence: Wed., Dec. 13, 8 p.m., $52.50-$102.50.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
GWAR: With Ghoul, He Is Legend, U.S. Bastards, Sat., Nov. 25, 6:30 p.m., $22-$25.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!