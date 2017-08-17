Bleachers, Evanescence and Every Denver Concert Announcement

Bleachers will headline the Ogden Theatre in October.

Bleachers stop at the Ogden Theatre on Friday, October 6, in support of the band's latest effort, Gone Now. Tickets ($25.99-$30) go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.

Evanescence brings its Synthesis Live tour to the Paramount Theatre on Wednesday, December 13. Tickets ($52.50-$102.50) go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.

Kid Cudi headlines the Fillmore Auditorium on Friday, November 10, as part of his Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' tour. Tickets ($49.50-$55) go on sale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m.