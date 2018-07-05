Khemmis's Desolation Is a Battle Ram of Personal Anthemic Metal

Khemmis, which sits on the throne of Colorado's metal resurgence, has released its latest album, Desolation, a six-song exercise in anthemic power metal that offers epic meditations on existential quandaries. It takes the listener on a deeply personal journey from suicidal fantasy through grief, mourning and, ultimately, redemption — a Joseph Campbell-inspired trip into the psyche, loaded with Jungian archetypes and symbolism.

Iron Maiden fans will find a lot to enjoy in the Denver doom band's latest effort, which boasts wide-open vocals pitted against occasional flirtations with death-metal incoherence. The songs mix Tolkien-style myth-building — if Mordor was the pit of despair burning within all humans — with rage, heavy distorted guitars and a battle-ram rhythm section.