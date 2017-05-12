The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, May 12-14
|
Nick Murphy and Bonobo are at Red Rocks tonight.
Lindsey Bartlett
While there have been a few shows at Red Rocks over the past few weeks, the summer season at the storied venue kicks into gear this weekend, with Bonobo and Nick Murphy (Chet Faker) tonight and Lettuce tomorrow night. Swallow Hill's Denver Ukefest continues tonight and tomorrow night, and Denver All Day Fest III is at multiple venues on South Broadway. Also on tap this weekend are Flogging Molly at the Fillmore Auditorium, Old Crow Medicine Show performing Bob Dylan's Blonde on Blonde at the Paramount, and Son Volt at the Fox Theatre and Gothic Theatre. See our full picks below.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
Bonobo and Nick Murphy
$39.95, 6:45 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Mustache Bash
$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Fortunate Youth
$13-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Dr. Fresch
$10-$12, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Son Volt
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Kinky Friedman
$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
The Malai Llama
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Rowdy Shadehouse
$13, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Never Shout Never
$22-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Paul Taylor
$35-$45, 6:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
J Rocc
$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
The Wild Reeds
$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Gerald Clayton Trio
$15-$25, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SATURDAY, MAY 13
Lettuce
$39.50-$45, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Flogging Molly
$32.50-$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium
Dianne Reeves
$29 and up, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall
Barenaked Ladies
$35-$65, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs
Red Bull Sound Select Presents: DIIV
$5-$15, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Wookiefoot
$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Branford Marsalis Quartet
$42-$78, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
$40, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater
Son Volt
$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Barnes Courtney
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
We Dream Dawn
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Denver All Day Fest III
$8-$15, 2 p.m., Mutiny Information Cafe; 6 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern; 7 p.m., hi-dive
Denver Ukefest
$110-$115. 9 a.m., Swallow Hill
Youth on Record Day
free, noon, Youth on Record
Bo DePeña
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room
Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro (also May 14)
$25, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle
SUNDAY, MAY 14
Old Crow Medicine Show
$49.95-$59.95, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Sabaton
$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Com Truise
$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
