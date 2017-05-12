The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend, May 12-14

EXPAND Nick Murphy and Bonobo are at Red Rocks tonight. Lindsey Bartlett

While there have been a few shows at Red Rocks over the past few weeks, the summer season at the storied venue kicks into gear this weekend, with Bonobo and Nick Murphy (Chet Faker) tonight and Lettuce tomorrow night. Swallow Hill's Denver Ukefest continues tonight and tomorrow night, and Denver All Day Fest III is at multiple venues on South Broadway. Also on tap this weekend are Flogging Molly at the Fillmore Auditorium, Old Crow Medicine Show performing Bob Dylan's Blonde on Blonde at the Paramount, and Son Volt at the Fox Theatre and Gothic Theatre. See our full picks below.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Bonobo and Nick Murphy

$39.95, 6:45 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Mustache Bash

$25, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Fortunate Youth

$13-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Dr. Fresch

$10-$12, 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Son Volt

$25-$30, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Kinky Friedman

$20, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

The Malai Llama

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Rowdy Shadehouse

$13, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Never Shout Never

$22-$25, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Paul Taylor

$35-$45, 6:30 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

J Rocc

$20-$30, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

The Wild Reeds

$12-$15, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Gerald Clayton Trio

$15-$25, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Lettuce

$39.50-$45, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Flogging Molly

$32.50-$35, 7 p.m., Fillmore Auditorium

Dianne Reeves

$29 and up, 7:30 p.m., Boettcher Concert Hall

Barenaked Ladies

$35-$65, 8 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, Colorado Springs

Red Bull Sound Select Presents: DIIV

$5-$15, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Wookiefoot

$15-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Branford Marsalis Quartet

$42-$78, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

$40, 8:30 p.m., Oriental Theater

Son Volt

$25-$30, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Barnes Courtney

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

We Dream Dawn

$10-$15, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Denver All Day Fest III

$8-$15, 2 p.m., Mutiny Information Cafe; 6 p.m., 3 Kings Tavern; 7 p.m., hi-dive

Denver Ukefest

$110-$115. 9 a.m., Swallow Hill

Youth on Record Day

free, noon, Youth on Record

Bo DePeña

$10-$15, 8 p.m., Walnut Room

Anat Cohen & Trio Brasileiro (also May 14)

$25, 7 & 9 p.m., Dazzle

SUNDAY, MAY 14

Old Crow Medicine Show

$49.95-$59.95, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Sabaton

$25, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Com Truise

$20-$23, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater