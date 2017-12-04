 


Randy Rogers performs with Kip Moore and Wade Bowen at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday.
Randy Rogers performs with Kip Moore and Wade Bowen at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | December 4, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Country singers Kip Moore, Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen play acoustic sets at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday as part of Tall Tales & the Truth. This week's lineup also includes Grizzly Bear at the Ogden Theatre, jazz singer Kurt Elling at the Soiled Dove for two nights, the Dear Hunter at the Bluebird Theater, and Spanish Harlem Orchestra at Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4

Grizzly Bear
$36.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Julien Baker
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Whitney
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

Kodak Black
$35-$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Kurt Elling (also December 6)
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Supersuckers
$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Overcoats
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

Black Smurf
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Moon Room

Flowlines
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

Face Vocal Band
$20-$40, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater

The Dear Hunter
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Dayshell
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Houston Person (also December 7)
$20-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

Tall Tales & the Truth
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

Atmosphere
$29.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Spanish Harlem Orchestra
$19-$53, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

Wings of Plague
$14-$16, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Ekali
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

