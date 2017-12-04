The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Randy Rogers performs with Kip Moore and Wade Bowen at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday.

Country singers Kip Moore, Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen play acoustic sets at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday as part of Tall Tales & the Truth. This week's lineup also includes Grizzly Bear at the Ogden Theatre, jazz singer Kurt Elling at the Soiled Dove for two nights, the Dear Hunter at the Bluebird Theater, and Spanish Harlem Orchestra at Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Here's our full list of picks: