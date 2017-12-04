The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Country singers Kip Moore, Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen play acoustic sets at the Paramount Theatre on Thursday as part of Tall Tales & the Truth. This week's lineup also includes Grizzly Bear at the Ogden Theatre, jazz singer Kurt Elling at the Soiled Dove for two nights, the Dear Hunter at the Bluebird Theater, and Spanish Harlem Orchestra at Newman Center for the Performing Arts. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, DECEMBER 4
Grizzly Bear
$36.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Julien Baker
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Whitney
$22-$25, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5
Kodak Black
$35-$50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Kurt Elling (also December 6)
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Supersuckers
$20, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Overcoats
$12-$15, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
Black Smurf
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Moon Room
Flowlines
$8-$10, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6
Face Vocal Band
$20-$40, 7:30 p.m., Boulder Theater
The Dear Hunter
$25-$30, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Dayshell
$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Houston Person (also December 7)
$20-$35, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7
Tall Tales & the Truth
$35-$45, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
Atmosphere
$29.95, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Spanish Harlem Orchestra
$19-$53, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons
$10-$15, 8 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
Wings of Plague
$14-$16, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Ekali
$17-$20, 9 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!