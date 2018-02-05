The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Killers, who are touring in support of Wonderful Wonderful, stop at the 1STBANK Center tonight with Albert Hammond Jr. and Amanda Brown opening, while Dua Lipa plays the Ogden Theatre. This week's lineup also includes Destroyer at the Bluebird Theater, Tyler, the Creator at 1STBANK Center, Of Mice and Men at Summit Music Hall and Gold Trash at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5
The Killers
$39.75-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
Dua Lipa
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Destroyer
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Tyler, the Creator
$39.95-$45, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center
MØ and Cashmere Cat
$25.75-$28.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Of Mice & Men
$19.50-$23, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Dave East
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Hot Club of Cowtown
$20-$27, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Intervals
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Doozy
$10-$15, 7 p.m. Moon Room
Gold Trash
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Diet Cig
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8
The Chris Duarte Group
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Tony Furtado
$15-$22, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
eTown Radio Show Taping with Jessica Lea Mayfield
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder
