The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

The Killers, who are touring in support of Wonderful Wonderful, stop at the 1STBANK Center tonight with Albert Hammond Jr. and Amanda Brown opening, while Dua Lipa plays the Ogden Theatre. This week's lineup also includes Destroyer at the Bluebird Theater, Tyler, the Creator at 1STBANK Center, Of Mice and Men at Summit Music Hall and Gold Trash at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks: