 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Tyler, the Creator is at 1STBANK Center on Tuesday.EXPAND
Tyler, the Creator is at 1STBANK Center on Tuesday.
David Le

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | February 5, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

The Killers, who are touring in support of Wonderful Wonderful, stop at the 1STBANK Center tonight with Albert Hammond Jr. and Amanda Brown opening, while Dua Lipa plays the Ogden Theatre. This week's lineup also includes Destroyer at the Bluebird Theater, Tyler, the Creator at 1STBANK Center, Of Mice and Men at Summit Music Hall and Gold Trash at the Larimer Lounge. Here's our full list of picks:

Related Stories

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 5

The Killers 
$39.75-$89.50, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

Dua Lipa
$25-$30, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Destroyer
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Tyler, the Creator
$39.95-$45, 7:30 p.m., 1STBANK Center

MØ and Cashmere Cat
$25.75-$28.75, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Of Mice & Men
$19.50-$23, 6 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Dave East
$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Hot Club of Cowtown
$20-$27, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

Intervals
$15-$17, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Doozy
$10-$15, 7 p.m. Moon Room

Gold Trash
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Diet Cig
$13-$15, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

The Chris Duarte Group
$22, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Tony Furtado
$15-$22, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

eTown Radio Show Taping with Jessica Lea Mayfield
$25, 7 p.m., eTown Hall, Boulder

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >