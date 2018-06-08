The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Central Jazz, a reboot of the Central City Jazz Festival that ran from 1976 to 1992, is on Saturday and includes a New Orleans-centric lineup of Dragon Smoke, NOLA All-Stars, George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners and more. Lettuce and The Floozies co-headline Red Rocks Friday night, while the Flaming Lips, which just released a greatest-hits album, is at the Belly Up Aspen Friday and Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly co-headline the Fox Street Compound on Sunday. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, JUNE 8
Lettuce and The Floozies
$29.50-$75, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Della Mae
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Clint Black
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre
New Found Glory
$24.99, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Descendents
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Okkervil River
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Jonah Matranga
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
The Flaming Lips
$90-$290, 9:30 p.m., Belly Up Aspen
ATOMGA and Los Mocochetes
$10, 8 p.m., Stoney's Bar & Grill
SATURDAY, JUNE 9
Big Head Todd & the Monsters
$49.50-$69.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Black Label 2018
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Central Jazz
$25-$70, 11 a.m., Central City
South Pearl Music & Beer Festival
$8-$10, 1 p.m., Old South Pearl Street
Aqueous
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Touch Sensitive
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tony Lucca
$15-$20, 8 p.m., the Walnut Room
U.S. Bombs
$5-$16, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub
Women Rock Denver
$50-$60, 5 p.m., Four Mile Historic Park
SUNDAY, JUNE 10
John Butler Trio
$43.50-$75, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly
$42.50, 6 p.m., Fox Street Compound
Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!
$29-$39, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens
Upon a Burning Body and Volumes
$20-$23, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Greg Laswell
$22-$24, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music
