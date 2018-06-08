 


Flogging Molly (pictured) and Dropkick Murphys are at the Fox Street Compound on Sunday.
Flogging Molly (pictured) and Dropkick Murphys are at the Fox Street Compound on Sunday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | June 8, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Central Jazz, a reboot of the Central City Jazz Festival that ran from 1976 to 1992, is on Saturday and includes a New Orleans-centric lineup of Dragon Smoke, NOLA All-Stars, George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners and more. Lettuce and The Floozies co-headline Red Rocks Friday night, while the Flaming Lips, which just released a greatest-hits album, is at the Belly Up Aspen Friday and Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly co-headline the Fox Street Compound on Sunday. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

Lettuce and The Floozies
$29.50-$75, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Della Mae
Free/VIP $30, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Clint Black
$39.50-$59.50, 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre

New Found Glory
$24.99, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Descendents
$30-$35, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Okkervil River
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Jonah Matranga
$12-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

The Flaming Lips
$90-$290, 9:30 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

ATOMGA and Los Mocochetes
$10, 8 p.m., Stoney's Bar & Grill

SATURDAY, JUNE 9

Big Head Todd & the Monsters
$49.50-$69.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Black Label 2018
$30-$40, 8 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Central Jazz
$25-$70, 11 a.m., Central City

South Pearl Music & Beer Festival
$8-$10, 1 p.m., Old South Pearl Street

Aqueous
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Touch Sensitive
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tony Lucca
$15-$20, 8 p.m., the Walnut Room

U.S. Bombs
$5-$16, 9 p.m., Streets of London Pub

Women Rock Denver
$50-$60, 5 p.m., Four Mile Historic Park

SUNDAY, JUNE 10

John Butler Trio
$43.50-$75, 6:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly
$42.50, 6 p.m., Fox Street Compound

Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot!
$29-$39, 7 p.m., Hudson Gardens

Upon a Burning Body and Volumes
$20-$23, 6:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Greg Laswell
$22-$24, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill Music

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

