The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Central Jazz, a reboot of the Central City Jazz Festival that ran from 1976 to 1992, is on Saturday and includes a New Orleans-centric lineup of Dragon Smoke, NOLA All-Stars, George Porter Jr. & Runnin' Pardners and more. Lettuce and The Floozies co-headline Red Rocks Friday night, while the Flaming Lips, which just released a greatest-hits album, is at the Belly Up Aspen Friday and Dropkick Murphys and Flogging Molly co-headline the Fox Street Compound on Sunday. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, JUNE 8

Lettuce and The Floozies

$29.50-$75, 7 p.m, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison