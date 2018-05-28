 


Paul Simon headlines Fiddler's Green on Wednesday.
Paul Simon headlines Fiddler's Green on Wednesday.
Miles Chrisinger

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | May 28, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

Paul Simon brings Homeward Bound - the Farewell Tour to Fiddler's Green on Wednesday, while it's a busy week at Red Rocks with HAIM tonight, Five Finger Death Punch on Tuesday and Vance Joy on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are King Tuff at Globe Hall, Minus the Bear at Summit Music Hall and Nicki Bluhm at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:

MONDAY, MAY 28

HAIM
$44.50-$68.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Américo
$30-$35, 9 p.m., La Rumba

God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive

Barber Acoustic
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

TUESDAY, MAY 29

Five Finger Death Punch
$45-$55, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Bruno Major
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Broncho
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake

King Tuff
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

WEDNESDAY, MAY 30

Paul Simon
$37.50-$182.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Vance Joy
$35-$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre

The Wonder Years
$22, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Minus the Bear
$26/$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Bleachers
$30-$33, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Smoke DZA and Bodega Bamz
$15-$55, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Gang of Youths
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Globe Hall

THURSDAY, MAY 31

Hollis Brown
$15/$17, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Stone Temple Pilots
$39.50/$49.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater

Sick of it All
$18-$20, Oriental Theater

Nicki Bluhm
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.

