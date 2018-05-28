The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Paul Simon brings Homeward Bound - the Farewell Tour to Fiddler's Green on Wednesday, while it's a busy week at Red Rocks with HAIM tonight, Five Finger Death Punch on Tuesday and Vance Joy on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are King Tuff at Globe Hall, Minus the Bear at Summit Music Hall and Nicki Bluhm at the Bluebird Theater. Here's our full list of picks:
MONDAY, MAY 28
HAIM
$44.50-$68.50, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Américo
$30-$35, 9 p.m., La Rumba
God Save the Queens: Queer Punk Night
Free, 9 p.m., hi-dive
Barber Acoustic
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
TUESDAY, MAY 29
Five Finger Death Punch
$45-$55, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Bruno Major
$12-$15, 8:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Broncho
$12-$15, 9:30 p.m., Lost Lake
King Tuff
$20, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
WEDNESDAY, MAY 30
Paul Simon
$37.50-$182.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Vance Joy
$35-$59.50, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre
The Wonder Years
$22, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Minus the Bear
$26/$30, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Bleachers
$30-$33, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Smoke DZA and Bodega Bamz
$15-$55, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Gang of Youths
$12-$14, 8 p.m., Globe Hall
THURSDAY, MAY 31
Hollis Brown
$15/$17, 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Stone Temple Pilots
$39.50/$49.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater
Sick of it All
$18-$20, Oriental Theater
Nicki Bluhm
$20, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar. Organizing a concert you'd like to be considered for this list? Send information to editorial@westword.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!