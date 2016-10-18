History Colorado’s Tiny Library Concert Series Back for Second Season
|
Natalie Tate performs at History Colorado in December.
Kenneth Hamblin III
Last year, History Colorado introduced its Tiny Library Concert Series, which was inspired by NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, in the Stephen H. Hart Library & Research Center. The 85-person "listening room" is surrounded by books and items from the museum's collections. Last year's lineup included a diverse selection of local acts like Patrick Dethlefs, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, Rapidgrass and Harry Tuft and Dick Weissman.
This year's shows are equally varied with bluegrass acts Caribou Mountain Collective and Masontown, singer-songwriter Natalie Tate, Pineross (the solo project of Chimney Choir's Kevin Larkin), indie-rock trio the Still Tide and Americana/folk singer Gabrielle Louise (with special guest Jacob Russo). Tickets ($9 for members of History Colorado and $12 for non-members) can be purchased here.
Here is this year's lineup:
Caribou Mountain Collective: 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 25
Masontown: 7 p.m, Tuesday, November 15
Natalie Tate + Pineross: 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 13
The Still Tide: 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 24
Gabrielle Louise, with special guest Jacob Russo: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 14
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Event
-
Tue., Oct. 25, 7:00pm
Related Location
1200 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
It's a Mystery!
TicketsWed., Oct. 19, 7:00pm
-
Homecoming Masquerade
TicketsThu., Oct. 20, 9:00pm
-
In the Whale (EP release)
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:00pm
-
Colorado Wind Ensemble
TicketsSat., Oct. 22, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!