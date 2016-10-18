History Colorado’s Tiny Library Concert Series Back for Second Season

EXPAND Natalie Tate performs at History Colorado in December. Kenneth Hamblin III

Last year, History Colorado introduced its Tiny Library Concert Series, which was inspired by NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, in the Stephen H. Hart Library & Research Center. The 85-person "listening room" is surrounded by books and items from the museum's collections. Last year's lineup included a diverse selection of local acts like Patrick Dethlefs, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, Rapidgrass and Harry Tuft and Dick Weissman.

This year's shows are equally varied with bluegrass acts Caribou Mountain Collective and Masontown, singer-songwriter Natalie Tate, Pineross (the solo project of Chimney Choir's Kevin Larkin), indie-rock trio the Still Tide and Americana/folk singer Gabrielle Louise (with special guest Jacob Russo). Tickets ($9 for members of History Colorado and $12 for non-members) can be purchased here.

Here is this year's lineup:

Caribou Mountain Collective: 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 25

Masontown: 7 p.m, Tuesday, November 15

Natalie Tate + Pineross: 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 13

The Still Tide: 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 24

Gabrielle Louise, with special guest Jacob Russo: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 14