History Colorado's Tiny Library Concert Series Back for Second Season

History Colorado’s Tiny Library Concert Series Back for Second Season

Tuesday, October 18, 2016 at 5:24 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Natalie Tate performs at History Colorado in December.EXPAND
Natalie Tate performs at History Colorado in December.
Kenneth Hamblin III
Last year, History Colorado introduced its Tiny Library Concert Series, which was inspired by NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts, in the Stephen H. Hart Library & Research Center. The 85-person "listening room" is surrounded by books and items from the museum's collections. Last year's lineup included a diverse selection of local acts like Patrick Dethlefs, Danielle Ate the Sandwich, Rapidgrass and Harry Tuft and Dick Weissman.

This year's shows are equally varied with bluegrass acts Caribou Mountain Collective and Masontown, singer-songwriter Natalie Tate, Pineross (the solo project of Chimney Choir's Kevin Larkin), indie-rock trio the Still Tide and Americana/folk singer Gabrielle Louise (with special guest Jacob Russo). Tickets ($9 for members of History Colorado and $12 for non-members) can be purchased here

Here is this year's lineup: 

Caribou Mountain Collective: 7 p.m., Tuesday, October 25 
Masontown: 7 p.m, Tuesday, November 15
Natalie Tate + Pineross: 7 p.m., Tuesday, December 13 
The Still Tide: 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 24
Gabrielle Louise, with special guest Jacob Russo: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 14 

History Colorado Center
1200 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203

303-447-8679

www.historycolorado.org

