Justin Timberlake, Man of the Woods, Announces Denver Concert

Last night, Justin Timberlake played the Super Bowl to mixed reviews; this morning, he announced that he would be adding dates — including a Denver concert — to his sold-out tour.
The tour is a celebration of his new album, Man of the Woods, which came out on February 2.
Timberlake will play the Pepsi Center on January 29, 2019.
Tickets go on sale Monday, February 26, 2018, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at Timberlake's website.
