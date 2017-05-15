menu

Katy Perry Brings The Witness World Tour to Denver

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week, May 8-11


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Katy Perry Brings The Witness World Tour to Denver

Monday, May 15, 2017 at 8:05 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Katy Perry will perform in Denver on November 26.
Katy Perry will perform in Denver on November 26.
Aaron Thackeray
A A

Katy Perry just announced her new album The Witness is coming out on June 9, and to celebrate, she is headed on the road for a world arena tour. Lucky for us, this will include a Denver stop on November 26.

The tour begins in Columbus, Ohio, and wraps up in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Denver show will take place at the Pepsi Center.

Related Stories

Tickets go on sale on May 22, at 10 a.m.; prices have yet to be announced.

Presale starts May 18 at 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Registration for presale is open and runs through Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m.; Citi card members will also have access to presale starting May 18. Go to Katy Perry's website for more information.

Katy Perry's North American tour stops include

2017
9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre
9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center
12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

2018
1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center
2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter
2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Pepsi Center
More Info
More Info

1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204

303-405-1100

www.pepsicenter.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >