Katy Perry Brings The Witness World Tour to Denver

Katy Perry will perform in Denver on November 26. Aaron Thackeray

Katy Perry just announced her new album The Witness is coming out on June 9, and to celebrate, she is headed on the road for a world arena tour. Lucky for us, this will include a Denver stop on November 26.

The tour begins in Columbus, Ohio, and wraps up in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Denver show will take place at the Pepsi Center.

Tickets go on sale on May 22, at 10 a.m.; prices have yet to be announced.

Presale starts May 18 at 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Registration for presale is open and runs through Tuesday, May 16, at 10 a.m.; Citi card members will also have access to presale starting May 18. Go to Katy Perry's website for more information.

Katy Perry's North American tour stops include

2017

9/7 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

9/9 – Montréal, QE @ Bell Centre

9/12 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

9/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

9/21 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

9/25 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

9/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/2 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/3 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live!: Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

10/8 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/16 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/22 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

11/14 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

11/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/28 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

11/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

12/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

12/2 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

12/4 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center

12/6 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

12/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

12/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

12/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

12/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/17 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

2018

1/5 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

1/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

1/10 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

1/12 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

1/14 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

1/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

1/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

1/31 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center

2/2 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at Rose Quarter

2/3 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

2/5 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

