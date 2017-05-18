Sneak Peak: Check Out the Motet's New Funky Track "Supernova" Here First

The band's new track "Supernova" will be released widely Friday, May 19, ahead of the band's June 2 Red Rocks concert. The Motet

Are you needing to put a little funk in your step? The Colorado band the Motet, which will be headlining Red Rocks for its second time on Friday, June 2, is premiering its new track, "Supernova," with Westword. The song will be released widely on Friday, May 19.

"Supernova" is a horn-saturated, foot-stomping nod to classic soul and funk. It's romantic, catchy and upbeat, just what we've grown to expect from the seven-piece outfit.

EXPAND The Motet

The band has been around since 1998, studying classic funk and attempting to create something new in the well-established genre. Four years ago, the musicians started touring and have been burning as bright as, well, a supernova ever since.

Ramping up for the Red Rocks show, the band is making a splash across the state. Singer Lyle Divinsky will be performing the National Anthem at a Rockies game on May 30, Sweet Cow will be selling "Motet Mocha" ice cream starting May 19, and the musicians will be dishing out treats at the Sweet Cow at Stanley Marketplace as part of a benefit for the Colorado Conservatory for the Jazz Arts.

Check out "Supernova" now, and let us know what you think.

The Motet, with Jurassic 5, 7 p.m., Friday, June 2, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $33.50-$75, 888-929-7849, all ages.