Over the Castle Drops an Album Before Its Members Head Off to College

Three of the four members of Over the Castle will depart for college next fall.

Twin sisters, Loren and Jenna Hardy — members of the Castle Rock-based alternative-rock band Over the Castle — first performed together at a fifth-grade talent show. Then, in middle school, they started an act with two other girls called Blush Band. Over the years, the group's name changed to Over the Castle, and members have come and gone. Throughout it all, the Hardy twins have kept rocking.

In December 2016, they welcomed their current lead singer, Maya Stone, into the fold. Six months later, they added drummer Jason Kaplan, when their former drummer left for college. In years past, the group played mostly covers, like “Gold on the Ceiling,” by the Black Keys. But with the new lineup, they began writing songs together.

“I feel like [it’s] rare to find people that you write with really well,” Stone says.