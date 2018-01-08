 


Phantogram is slated to play Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the spring.EXPAND
Phantogram is slated to play Red Rocks Amphitheatre in the spring.
Brandon Marshall

Ten of the Best Red Rocks Concerts of Winter and Spring 2018

Westword Staff | January 8, 2018 | 7:30am
AA

It's time to start planning your Red Rocks calendar before the shows you want to see sell out. Promoters have already been busily booking the venue, and concerts start in just a few weeks with Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks. Here are ten of the artists and festivals at Red Rocks that we're looking forward to in the winter and spring of 2018.

Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks, with Rick Ross, Jauz and Brother Ali
Friday, January 26
$45.75 to $65.76


420 Eve on the Rocks: 311, Method Man & Redman
Thursday, April 19
$55


X Ambassadors
Thursday, May 3
$35 to $40


Global Dub Festival
Saturday, May 12
$39.95 to $75

Khalid
May 14
$69.96 to $75


Elephant Revival
May 20
$40 to $45


Phantogram.Tycho
May 21
$42 to $52


The Devil Makes Three
May 25
$42 to $47


Disco Biscuits
May 27
$46


Turnpike Troubadours
June 13
$25

Looking for more music? Visit Westword's calendar online.

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

  • Top Stories
