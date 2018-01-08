Ten of the Best Red Rocks Concerts of Winter and Spring 2018

It's time to start planning your Red Rocks calendar before the shows you want to see sell out. Promoters have already been busily booking the venue, and concerts start in just a few weeks with Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks. Here are ten of the artists and festivals at Red Rocks that we're looking forward to in the winter and spring of 2018.

Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks, with Rick Ross, Jauz and Brother Ali

Friday, January 26

$45.75 to $65.76