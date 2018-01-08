Ten of the Best Red Rocks Concerts of Winter and Spring 2018

It's time to start planning your Red Rocks calendar before the shows you want to see sell out. Promoters have already been busily booking the venue, and concerts start in just a few weeks with Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks. Here are ten of the artists and festivals at Red Rocks that we're looking forward to in the winter and spring of 2018.
Icelantic's Winter on the Rocks, with Rick Ross, Jauz and Brother Ali
Friday, January 26
$45.75 to $65.76
420 Eve on the Rocks: 311, Method Man & Redman
Thursday, April 19
$55
X Ambassadors
Thursday, May 3
$35 to $40
Global Dub Festival
Saturday, May 12
$39.95 to $75
Khalid
May 14
$69.96 to $75
Elephant Revival
May 20
$40 to $45
Phantogram.Tycho
May 21
$42 to $52
The Devil Makes Three
May 25
$42 to $47
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Disco Biscuits
May 27
$46
Turnpike Troubadours
June 13
$25
Looking for more music? Visit Westword's calendar online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!