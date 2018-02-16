 


Chris Robinson Brotherhood headlines Boulder Theater on Saturday.
Chris Robinson Brotherhood headlines Boulder Theater on Saturday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Westword Staff | February 16, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

Chris Robinson Brotherhood continues its Colorado tour with a stop at the Boulder Theater on Saturday followed by the Aggie Theatre on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes Bruce Cockburn, Pimps of Joytime, Majid Jordan and John Gorka. See our full list of picks below.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Neck Deep
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Bruce Cockburn
$34.50-$9.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

Pimps of Joytime
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Denver International Electronic Music Festival: War & Peace
$10-$19, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

The Unicorn Love Party - Illuminaughti
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Grace VanderWaal
$22.50, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

MURS
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side

JUDGE
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Radio Moscow
$17-$20, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

René Marie & Experiment in Truth
$20-$40, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

Colfax Speed Queen
$7-$10, 6 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Chris Robinson Brotherhood
$25-$27.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder

PRAANG
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

PNB Rock
$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Denver International Electronic Music Festival: Kung Fu Organ (also February 18)
$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts

Viceroy
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater

The HITS
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

International Guitar Night
$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hilll

Van William
$10, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

Majid Jordan
$29.50-$34.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

The Wind & the Wave
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

John Gorka
$26-$28, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill

Looking for more to do? Visit Westword's concert calendar online.

