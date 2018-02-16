The Best Concerts in Denver This Weekend

Chris Robinson Brotherhood continues its Colorado tour with a stop at the Boulder Theater on Saturday followed by the Aggie Theatre on Sunday. This weekend's lineup also includes Bruce Cockburn, Pimps of Joytime, Majid Jordan and John Gorka. See our full list of picks below.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Neck Deep
$23-$25, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Bruce Cockburn
$34.50-$9.50, 8 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
Pimps of Joytime
$22-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Denver International Electronic Music Festival: War & Peace
$10-$19, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
The Unicorn Love Party - Illuminaughti
$15-$25, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Grace VanderWaal
$22.50, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
MURS
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Other Side
JUDGE
$20-$22, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Radio Moscow
$17-$20, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
René Marie & Experiment in Truth
$20-$40, 6 p.m., 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
Colfax Speed Queen
$7-$10, 6 p.m., Seventh Circle Music Collective
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Chris Robinson Brotherhood
$25-$27.50, 8:30 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder
PRAANG
$25-$30, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
PNB Rock
$30, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Denver International Electronic Music Festival: Kung Fu Organ (also February 18)
$10-$15, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center for the Performing Arts
Viceroy
$18-$20, 9 p.m., Bluebird Theater
The HITS
$10-$12, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
International Guitar Night
$26, 8 p.m., Swallow Hilll
Van William
$10, 9:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18
Majid Jordan
$29.50-$34.50, 9 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
The Wind & the Wave
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
John Gorka
$26-$28, 7 p.m., Swallow Hill
