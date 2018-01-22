The Offspring and Pennywise Play a Craft Beer, Taco and Rock Festival

The Offspring and Pennywise will play Sabroso, a traveling music, taco and craft beer festival, along with other rock acts.
The fest will hit Denver on Saturday, April 28, from 1 to 9 p.m. at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.
Along with live music, taco and hot-sauce tastings, lucha libre wrestling, lawn games and other entertainment, attendees will have the chance to sample more than 100 craft beers from the following brewers:
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Avery Brewing, Pizza Port Brewing Company, Three Weavers, Abnormal Beer Co., Artifex and Modern Times from Dana Point, California; New Glory Craft Brewery, Seismic Brewing Co., Heretic Brewing Company, The Bruery, AleSmith and Avery Brewing from Sacramento; Oskar Blues Brewery, Melvin Brewing, Upslope Brewing, Renegade Brewing, Avery Brewing and Great Divide Brewing from Denver; Avery Brewing, Kaktus Brewing Co., Bosque Brewing Company and Great Divide Brewing from Albuquerque; The Shop Beer Co., Avery Brewing, Barrio Brewing Co., Crooked Tooth Brewing, Grand Canyon Brewing Company and Stone Brewing from Tucson; 7 Seas Brewing, Wingman Brewers, Avery Brewing, Harmon Brewing Co., Melvin Brewing, Silver City Brewery and Wet Coast Brewing Co. in Auburn, Washington; and Modern Times, Avery Brewing, AleSmith, Ninkasi Brewing Company, Ecliptic Brewing and 2 Towns in Portland.
The festival will stop in the following cities:
Saturday, April 7 – Dana Point, CA - Doheny State Beach
Sunday, April 8 – Sacramento, CA - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo
Saturday, April 28 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sunday, April 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Saturday, May 5 – Tucson, AZ - Rillito Park Racetrack
Saturday, May 12 – Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sunday, May 13 – Portland, OR - Portland Meadows
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26, at 10 a.m. To get yours and more information, visit Sabroso Taco Fest online.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!