The Offspring and Pennywise Play a Craft Beer, Taco and Rock Festival

The Offspring will headline the Sabroso craft beer, taco and music festival at Fiddler's Green.

The Offspring and Pennywise will play Sabroso, a traveling music, taco and craft beer festival, along with other rock acts.

The fest will hit Denver on Saturday, April 28, from 1 to 9 p.m. at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre.

Along with live music, taco and hot-sauce tastings, lucha libre wrestling, lawn games and other entertainment, attendees will have the chance to sample more than 100 craft beers from the following brewers: