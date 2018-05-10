The Red Aunts Are Playing the MCA, and They're as Punk as Ever

The Red Aunts are back, and they’re as punk as ever. Formed in Long Beach, California in 1991, this act blazed through the ’90s punk scene by spewing their own distinct brand of in-your-face unfiltered angst. Then, in 1998, things changed. The act disbanded. The members needed to start earning real money.

“In the old days, it was easier to not have to pay big rent and to pick up jobs in bars and restaurants,” says bass player Debi Martini. “But now we work more serious jobs.”

Martini works in the finance industry for an art dealer in New York City. The other bandmembers have taken an array of jobs, from catering to working in the television industry. This doesn’t mean they’ve lost their punk attitudes, however.