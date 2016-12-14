65 Things Fans Love More Than the Denver Broncos
|
Additional photos and more below.
Photo by Brandon Marshall
Denver Broncos lovers like to think of themselves as the best and biggest fans anywhere — but the folks at Fansided don't agree.
A Time Inc. website, Fansided has published the Fandom 250, an unusual project that essentially rates apples against oranges. Rather than using specific categories (fans' favorite sports teams, for example), the list judges the fandom of celebrities, TV shows and movies, entertainment companies and more.
When compared to pretty much everything in the pop-culture universe, fandom for the Broncos finished 66th, which seems respectable at first blush. But there are at least twenty sports teams from either college or the pros ranked higher — and that's not to mention a slew of singers, the president-elect and the show that gave us Daenerys Targaryen.
Continue to count down the 65 things fans love more than the Broncos, complete with photos, followed by the Fansided description of why our hometown team finished 66th. Click to check out the original post and all 250 top finishers.
65. BOSTON CELTICS
64. THE CLINTONS
63. KENTUCKY WILDCATS
|
Lady Gaga.
File photo
62. LADY GAGA
61. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
60. SUPERMAN & SUPERGIRL
59. JAMES BOND
58. LIVERPOOL
|
John Oliver.
HBO
57. JOHN OLIVER
56. BUZZFEED
55. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS
54. U.S. WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
|
Raiders fans in a lather — as usual.
File photo
53. OAKLAND RAIDERS
52. THE BEATLES
51. NEW YORK KNICKS
50. ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK
Upcoming Events
-
Denver Outlaws / Major League Lacrosse All Star Game
TicketsSat., Dec. 29, 6:00pm
49. AMAZON
48. MICHIGAN WOLVERINES
47. NIKE
46. DUKE BLUE DEVILS
45. CRISTIANO RONALDO
|
Prince at the Ogden Theatre.
File photo
44. PRINCE
43. DAVID BOWIE
42. HAMILTON
41. RIHANNA
40. DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON
39. DOCTOR WHO
38. REAL MADRID
37. JUSTIN BIEBER
36. ADELE
|
File photo via Pixar
35. PIXAR
34. THE KARDASHIANS
33. DRAKE
32. KANYE WEST
31. SERENA WILLIAMS
Continue to see thirty more things fans love more than the Denver Broncos, plus the explanation for why the Broncos' finished 66th on the Fandom 250.Next Page
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Patriots HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Dec. 18, 2:25pm
-
Sports Authority Field Parking: Denver Broncos
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
-
Denver Broncos v Raiders HALF PRICE GAME
TicketsSun., Jan. 1, 2:25pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!