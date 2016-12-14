65 Things Fans Love More Than the Denver Broncos

Additional photos and more below. Photo by Brandon Marshall

Denver Broncos lovers like to think of themselves as the best and biggest fans anywhere — but the folks at Fansided don't agree.

A Time Inc. website, Fansided has published the Fandom 250, an unusual project that essentially rates apples against oranges. Rather than using specific categories (fans' favorite sports teams, for example), the list judges the fandom of celebrities, TV shows and movies, entertainment companies and more.

When compared to pretty much everything in the pop-culture universe, fandom for the Broncos finished 66th, which seems respectable at first blush. But there are at least twenty sports teams from either college or the pros ranked higher — and that's not to mention a slew of singers, the president-elect and the show that gave us Daenerys Targaryen.

Continue to count down the 65 things fans love more than the Broncos, complete with photos, followed by the Fansided description of why our hometown team finished 66th. Click to check out the original post and all 250 top finishers.

65. BOSTON CELTICS

64. THE CLINTONS

63. KENTUCKY WILDCATS

Lady Gaga. File photo

62. LADY GAGA

61. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

60. SUPERMAN & SUPERGIRL

59. JAMES BOND

58. LIVERPOOL

John Oliver. HBO

57. JOHN OLIVER

56. BUZZFEED

55. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

54. U.S. WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

Raiders fans in a lather — as usual. File photo

53. OAKLAND RAIDERS

52. THE BEATLES

51. NEW YORK KNICKS

50. ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK

49. AMAZON

48. MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

47. NIKE

46. DUKE BLUE DEVILS

45. CRISTIANO RONALDO

Prince at the Ogden Theatre. File photo

44. PRINCE

43. DAVID BOWIE

42. HAMILTON

41. RIHANNA

40. DWAYNE “THE ROCK” JOHNSON

39. DOCTOR WHO

38. REAL MADRID

37. JUSTIN BIEBER

36. ADELE

File photo via Pixar

35. PIXAR

34. THE KARDASHIANS

33. DRAKE

32. KANYE WEST

31. SERENA WILLIAMS

