Ray Romano, is that you?
Ray Romano, is that you?
Courtesy of Victor Mitchell

Reader: Is Gov Candidate Victor Mitchell Actually Ray Romano?

Westword Staff | September 3, 2017 | 7:10am
We've been sitting down with gubernatorial candidates all year (because in this day and age, candidates throw their hat in the ring two years before the election). Our conversation with Victor Mitchell stirred quite the debate among readers. An outsider candidate, Mitchell has a business background and gave his campaign a $3 million loan. Some of our readers think he has the chops for the job. Others don't like his business ties. Says Jay:

This guy probably an excellent choice for governor...definitely going to listen to what he has to say.

Argues Dena:

Ew. So, another rich real estate type who is proud of the fact that he gouges small businesses with usury rates? Sure, he's "not a politician." I don't know if this guy has been asleep this year or what, but that formula isn't working out so well. This guy is gross.

Writes Gregory:

Yeah, I'll pass. Don't want anymore businessmen laying their fingers on the scale against the working class and the poor.

   And Troy says:

I think that's Ray Romano.

Keep reading for more interviews with gubernatorial candidates.

Steve Barlock speaking at the Western Conservative Summit.
Steve Barlock speaking at the Western Conservative Summit.
Facebook

Meet Steve Barlock, Co-Chair for Trump in Denver Running for Governor

Noel Ginsburg hopes to apply his business background to the job of Colorado governor.
Noel Ginsburg hopes to apply his business background to the job of Colorado governor.
NoelGinsburgforColorado.com

Noel Ginsburg on His Run for Governor and Why Colorado Needs a Moderate

Congressman Jared Polis is running for governor of Colorado in 2018.
Congressman Jared Polis is running for governor of Colorado in 2018.
Courtesy of PolisForColorado.com

Jared Polis on Why He Should Be Elected Colorado Governor in 2018

Doug Robinson
Doug Robinson
Facebook

Introducing Doug Robinson, Mitt Romney Nephew Running for Colorado Governor

Cary Kennedy
Cary Kennedy
Facebook

Cary Kennedy on Her Run for Governor in 2018, Campaign Announcement

George Brauchler
George Brauchler
Facebook

George Brauchler, DA in Theater Shooting Case, on Why He's Running for Governor

Mike Johnston
Mike Johnston
Facebook

Meet Mike Johnston, Fast-Rising Political Star Running for Colorado Governor

