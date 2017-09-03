Reader: Is Gov Candidate Victor Mitchell Actually Ray Romano?

We've been sitting down with gubernatorial candidates all year (because in this day and age, candidates throw their hat in the ring two years before the election). Our conversation with Victor Mitchell stirred quite the debate among readers. An outsider candidate, Mitchell has a business background and gave his campaign a $3 million loan. Some of our readers think he has the chops for the job. Others don't like his business ties. Says Jay:
This guy probably an excellent choice for governor...definitely going to listen to what he has to say.
Argues Dena:
Ew. So, another rich real estate type who is proud of the fact that he gouges small businesses with usury rates? Sure, he's "not a politician." I don't know if this guy has been asleep this year or what, but that formula isn't working out so well. This guy is gross.
Writes Gregory:
Yeah, I'll pass. Don't want anymore businessmen laying their fingers on the scale against the working class and the poor.
And Troy says:
I think that's Ray Romano.
