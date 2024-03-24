Reader: Too Bad No One Wants to Run a Theater for Principle Instead of Profit

As Hannah Metzger reports, this news comes as a major blow to the group of over 5,000 community members fighting for the Esquire to continue operating as a movie theater. But the Esquire's owners say that's out of their hands: The theater's current exhibitor, Landmark Theatres, has chosen not to renew the lease, and no other theaters have signed on to take Landmark's place.
"We have entertained the possibility of leasing to another theater tenant. Unfortunately, we've been unable to find a partner for this opportunity," says co-owner Sam Leger. "We have been and will continue to work with neighborhood groups as well as the city to create a desirable addition to the neighborhood."
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Esquire story, readers offer their own reviews of the plans. Says Joshua:
The first theater I went to after moving here in ‘98 and a staple for independent filmgoers in Denver. Booooo!Recalls Gerald:
My family moved to the Alamo Placita neighborhood in 1959 when I was nine years old, and this was the closest theatre. I recall that The Shaggy Dog was the first movie playing there after our move. During my lifetime, it has undergone more than a few transformations back and forth between mainstream films, art films, independent films, cult classics, etc. My first date was in eighth grade when I invited a girl in the neighborhood to watch a Jerry Lewis film Saturday morning when they played the kiddie movies. (I loved the movie but the date was a disaster, we never spoke again.)Offers Sridhar:
Everyone complaining about the theater’s closure, but how many of y’all actually bought tickets to support it? My wife and I went regularly, and it was regularly empty. Can’t say you support something in spirit and then be shocked that it couldn’t sustain itself. Typical modern behavior - say you care but then do nothing to show that care.Notes Nate:
Too bad nobody wants to run a theater for principle instead of profit.Replies Drew:
“How many people went to support the theater...” This is the problem with America. Imagine if they bulldozed the Coliseum because no one’s going to see the Roman gladiators. Granted, this theater isn’t as ancient — but America is erasing so much of its identity for the sake of profit, and all we’re gonna do is leave a future generation with nothing but parking lots and office spaces.Adds Eric:
Good things in life don’t generate a profit. That’s the problem with America.
Just what we need in Denver! The closure of another landmark for retail space! Wow! Where are the plans to tear it down and rebuild $2800 / month apartments to fight the housing crisis? This town sucks now.Suggests Carolyn:
Historic preservation and registering as an historic place would be the right thing to do. SCFD should fund it as a film center for film students from a local college or university. Office space? Downtown is already a ghost town of empty commercial properties!Concludes Arturo:
The Esquire Bar and Grill, dispensary and luxury residences? Sounds about right. We are a thirsty little town, aren't we? God help us.What do you think of the plans for the Esquire? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].