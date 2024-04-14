 Opinion: Diners Hate Mandatory Fees and Forced Tipping at Restaurants | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Reader: Diners Hate, Hate, Hate Mandatory Fees, Forced Tipping

While many diners hate restaurant service fees, even more don't understand them. And if diners are confused, the path isn't much clearer for restaurateurs.
April 14, 2024
Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno have a Creating Happy People fee at all of their restaurants.
Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno have a Creating Happy People fee at all of their restaurants. Bonanno Concepts
Share this:
Surcharges of all kinds are a common addition to restaurant receipts these days. A lot of diners hate them; even more don't understand them. And if diners are confused, the path isn't much clearer for restaurateurs: Navigating how service charges and tip structures affect the bottom line is complex, and then you need to factor in blowback from irritated customers.

Most restaurant fees fall into three categories. Some are a small percentage used for a specific employee benefit separate from wages; others are a small percentage that does supplement wages, usually in a way aimed at solving the equitability problem. The type that's gotten the most criticism from the public is the 20 percent (or higher) service charge that is automatically added to a guest's total bill, which replaces the standard U.S. model that leaves the choice of how much to tip — or whether to leave a tip at all — in the hands of the consumers.

The 22 percent Creating Happy People charged by Bonanno Concepts falls in that category, and when El Rancho announced that Bonanno will no longer be operating the eatery, it also noted that the CHP fee would no longer be charged there.

Molly Martin talked to Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno as well as two other prominent restaurateurs for her look at restaurant service fees. And in their comments on the Westword Facebook posts of both stories, readers offer some tips for restaurateurs. Says Max:
Modern business plan: guilt people into paying more than they want to.
Adds Daniel:
We allllllllll hate mandatory, forced tipping. Hate hate hate. When will these morons get it?
Counters Lenord:
Everyone will be moving to this system eventually. It’s a service charge. It goes to the BOH and the FOH. It keeps the menu prices down so the company doesn’t change to crappy product.
Responds Steven:
I do not go to any place that has a service charge added for crap the employer should be paying. I am sorry you do not pay your back-of-house or servers a liveable wage. A dishwasher was never supposed to be a long-term job. With that said, I tip 18-25 percent based on service. In my many years on this planet, maybe once or twice in my life, I have left less, even for shit service — although I would have left 15 percent when that was the going rate for a tip.
Suggests Bill:
Mandatory tipping = Employees who could care less if you get good service. They’ll get a tip anyway.
Offers Brent:
Forcing servers to pay the wages of back-of-house employees via tip pooling is just restaurant owners admitting that they don’t pay their chefs enough.
Concludes Mike: 
Money talks. Unhappy about it, quit eating out.
And consider how your vote for that one all-important thing affects a dozen other things. If that one thing is that important to you, live with the consequences and spare us the complaining.
What do you think of mandatory tipping and other restaurant service fees? Read Molly Martin's restaurant fee story here; then post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Bonanno Out at El Rancho, New Management Drops Mandatory Tipping Fee

Food & Drink News

Bonanno Out at El Rancho, New Management Drops Mandatory Tipping Fee

By Molly Martin
Thirteen New Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week

Openings & Closings

Thirteen New Bars and Restaurants Opened This Week

By Molly Martin
The Team Behind Olivia Opening New Italian Restaurant Emilia in RiNo

Openings & Closings

The Team Behind Olivia Opening New Italian Restaurant Emilia in RiNo

By Molly Martin
This Week in Beer: Milieu Fermentation Announces Opening Date and More

Beer

This Week in Beer: Milieu Fermentation Announces Opening Date and More

By Ryan Pachmayer
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation