Reader: With Street Sweeping, the Lowly Resident Once Again Pays the Price

Even residents with parking permits can get a ticket, the Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure warns. Last year, the City of Denver issued more than 150,000 tickets for cars violating street-sweeping rules.
And their owners are still howling, judging from the comments. Says Bryan:
You only get a ticket If it looks like you can afford it. An unregistered, tarped-up meth mobile can stay as long as you want.Adds Swanson:
Don’t forget to wake up each morning and check for the latest changes to Denver’s parking regulations. The Denver City Council will amend and change the requirements with little notice to the general public, and then leave it up to you to sort out.Responds This Used to Be Denver:
I have a vehicle with current insurance/registration that's completely operational, but I was targeted because I lived on a road they want to clean up. I bought the vehicle with Denver’s parking regulations in mind and then wake up to it being tagged as abandoned even though I drove the vehicle daily. They tagged it as abandoned three times in a week. How is that even possible????
And because the city has continued to systematically and permanently eliminate residential street parking to make room for seasonal bike lanes, the opportunity for the city to make bank on mis-parked cars is greater than ever. And once again, the lowly resident pays the price.Notes Uros:
You rarely see a sweeper on streets. I have worked in Cherry Creek for eleven years and I have yet to see one. It's literally a money-making scheme for the city.Offers Mitch:
Hooray!!! Now get those filthy streets clean!!Concludes Christopher:
I hope they get to my street this year!