Comment of the Day

Reader: Now Donald Trump Can Lose Fair and Square Again and Claim it Wasn't Fair

The day before Super Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court determined that Colorado was wrong to ban the former president from the state's primary ballot.
March 10, 2024
On March 4, the day before Super Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Donald Trump's appeal of the Colorado Supreme Court determination that he was ineligible to be on the state's primary as a presidential candidate because of his role in the events of January 6, 2021.

The Supremes determined that Colorado had overstepped, and that decisions regarding the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution belonged to Congress, not a "patchwork" of states. So any votes cast for Trump in Colorado on Tuesday counted. But in their comments on the Westword Facebook page, voters continue to weigh in on their choices for president come November. Says Briggs: 
Well, duh, it never had a chance. Dumb states like Colorado doing unconstitutional things gets old. Hell, even California knew to not try this. The realization that Colorado is worse than California is depressing. Oh, and maybe throw the “unanimous" into the headline, Westword. This day and age, that means Colorado was wasting a whole lot of people's time and money. It’s an embarrassment for the state and the Attorney General.
Counters Steve: 
This is good news. Now he can lose fair and square and claim it wasn't fair again.
Responds Jim: 
The Democrat politicians have given us the middle finger. After all they've done to Trump, let him give one back to them.
Concludes Evelyn: 
Both parties are in ruins. I wish we had a great person to run as an independent. We are in the toilet ready to be flushed.
Adds Adam: 
Write in the name of your goldfish, the janitor who works nights at the local shopping mall or that kid who does a terrible job making your pizza at Domino's. Any of those choices will be better than what we have come November. 
Did you vote in the primary? What do you think of our choices? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
